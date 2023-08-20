The Jordan cross country teams hopes to move up its packs up on the trails this fall.
Over the last three years, Kaleb Sharp and Kendra Krueger have been their respective team’s pack leaders, but both graduated last spring and are now competing at the collegiate level. Sharp is at the Division I at the University of Nebraska, while Krueger is down south at the University of Tampa.
Jordan coach Ben Nylander said his boys team has a strong group of runners returning, while the girls squad will have some new faces.
“Both teams are hoping to compete well within the Wright County Conference East,” Nylander said.
Seniors Jake Warden and Seth Young and sophomores Logan Bohlsen, Wilson Menden and Brodie Barrett all ran varsity for the Jordan boys last fall, while sophomore Finn Langheim, seniors Owen Kalow and Wells Jackson and ninth-grader Domenek Williams all figure into the mix.
On the girls side, sophomore Olivia Fynboh, ninth-grader Abigail Schiffman and eighth-grader Elaina Stilen the team’s top returners from last season. Senior Claire Helgerson and ninth-grader Bianca Peterson are two new runners who had strong track seasons last spring.
“They will challenge for top spots on the squad,” Nylander said. “We will be looking for some younger runners to step up and contribute by the end of the year.
“I think both teams have shown that they can bring positive energy each day and work very hard,” Nylander added. “Our kids did a great job with their summer training and I’ve been very impressed with the team’s work ethic so far this fall.”
Both Jordan teams ended up seventh in the Section 2AA team standings last year. Mankato East is the defending boys champion, while Marshall won the girls crown.
Jordan will open this season in the Orono Invitational Aug. 30. The conference championships are set for Oct. 17 at Lake Rebecca State Park, while the Section 2AA race is set for Oct. 24 at Benson Park in North Mankato.
This year’s state race is set for Nov. 4, but at a new venue, the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. St. Olaf College in Northfield had been the previous venue for the last 30 years.
Les Bolstad has held the state competition before, the boys race from 1964-1990, and the girls competition from 1975-1990. Cross country went to three classes in 2021.
There was no official state competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.