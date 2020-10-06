The goal for the Jordan football team this fall is to focus on the task at hand.
No looking ahead. No looking back.
“Our goal each year is to be determined to become the best version of ourselves,” said second-year Hubmen Coach Ozzie Sand. “We talk about being 1-0 each week. Especially this year, we have to focus on what we can do to get better each day as we prepare for an opponent.
“With this, we expect to gain experience and knowledge that will allow us to be successful when it comes time for section play,” Sand continued.
Sand was Jordan’s interim head coach last fall, shedding that tag after a 7-3 season. The Hubmen fell 31-20 to Marshall in the Section 2AAAA semifinals.
It was the program’s first season in Class 4. Jordan made the state field in Class 3A in 2018, along with qualifying in 2012.
Sand said the strength of this year’s team will be the defense. Seven players are back who played significant minutes last fall, including senior Eric Downs, who was all-district as a linebacker.
Seniors Fletcher Kahn, JoJo Kloeppel and Ian Hennen also return at linebacker, while senior Kade Noyes and juniors Ashton Sivilay and Owen Montreuil return to the secondary.
Sand there will be a rotation of players on the defensive line with junior Apollo Ferrozzo part of the mix.
“Returning many key players has allowed (the defense) to have a fast start during camp, which has been key with the limited practice time compared to a typical season,” Sand said.
On offense, junior Noah Milhouse returns. He started the last five games last season at quarterback, throwing for 12 touchdowns and rushing for five scores.
”It will be exciting to see what he can do with a full year at the position,” Sand said.
The offensive line could also be a strength for the Hubmen, but it will be young with juniors Ben Swanson and Peyton Nawrocki leading the group, along with junior Zach Schlicht and sophomores Luke Dyrhaug and Luke Borowicz.
Kloeppel and junior Ashton Sivilay look to head the receiving corps.
Jordan will open the season Oct. 9 at Sibley East in Arlington at 7 p.m. The Hubmen are home in the second week (Oct. 15) versus Norwood Young America.
The Minnesota State High School League originally pushed football back to the spring in a board of directors meeting back in early August due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the league reversed that decision Sept. 21.
Jordan will have six regular season games and a section playoff. But there will be no state tournament this fall.
Sand the players have done a great job of handling all the changes and getting ready to play.
“Since the start of the summer, their mindset has been preparing to be the best team they can whenever they get the opportunity to play,” Sand said. “The staff and players have done a great job of following the guidelines and understanding the importance of doing things the right way.”