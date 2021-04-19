Jonathan Draheim pitched his way into the University of Mary baseball lore April 7.
The 2018 Jordan High School graduated tossed the fourth no-hitter in program history, leading the Marauders to a 4-0 home win over Upper Iowa University.
Draheim also earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Week honors for his effort. Draheim struggled in the first inning, hitting two batters before getting out of a bases-loaded jam with ground ball double play.
From there, Draheim cruised. He followed pitching six straight perfect innings, retiring the final 19 batters he faced to finish the game.
Draheim ended up with five strikeouts. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound right-hander retired 12 hitters on ground balls and produced three fly outs, finishing the game in just 86 pitches.
The complete game was Drahem's third of the season in four starts, where he's gone 4-0 with a 2.00 earned-run average. He's allowed 17 hits in 27 innings of work, while striking out 20 in his first four starts.
Draheim is the first pitcher for the Marauders to earn NSIC Pitcher of the Week honors since 2013. That was also the program's last no-hitter thrown by Shane Trattles.
The other two no-hitters in program history came from Michael Allen in 2007 and Roger Wuertz in 1998.
In Draheim's first season at the University of Mary in 2019, he made 10 starts, finishing with a 3-6 record and a 3.32 earned-run average. He had 43 strikeouts in 57 innings of work.
The Marauders' season last spring was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Draheim was a four-time letterwinner in baseball at Jordan. He lettered in four sports, including cross country, football and basketball. He was a three-time team captain for the Hubmen baseball team.
In his final season at Jordan, Draheim helped the Hubmen win the Section 2AA title and finish fourth the Class AA state tournament.
Draheim ended his Jordan career playing in the 44th Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star Baseball Series, held annually at Chaska Athletic Park in mid-June.
The series is broken down into four 20-player teams with other squads from the Metro West, East and North, and it started back in 1975 to recognize some of the top seniors in the state. There have been many players who have played in the game who have gone on to play Major League Baseball.
Some former Minnesota Twins to play in the series include Tim Laudner (1976), Jim Eisenreich (1977), Kent Hrbek (1978), Terry Steinbach (1980), Michael Restovich (1997), Joe Mauer and Glenn Perkins (both in 2001) and Cole DeVries (2003).