Scott West Nordic

The Scott West Nordic ski teams fell short of any state spots in the Section 2 meet Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Parkway.

Both Panther teams finished eighth in the team standings. The boys squad scored 293 points, while girls team finished with 284.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events