The Scott West Nordic ski teams fell short of any state spots in the Section 2 meet Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Parkway.
Both Panther teams finished eighth in the team standings. The boys squad scored 293 points, while girls team finished with 284.
The top two teams make the state field in both the boys and girls competitions, along with the top four individuals in pursuit and the highest finishing sprint relay team not on the advancing squads. Pursuit is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
Last winter was the first state meet where sprint relay teams were part of the overall team score. In past seasons for sections and state, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit. The top four finishers from each team would determine the team score.
The new format still has seven skiers from each team competing, but two are part of the relay and the other five are in pursuit. The top three in pursuit are part of the team score, along with each team's relay finish.
Minneapolis Washburn and Eden Prairie finished one-two in the girls competition with 387 and 379 points, respectively. On the boys side, Eden Prairie (375) and Minnetonka (367) ended up one-two.
Sophomore Caden Riga and senior Kaleb Sharp competed in the relay for the Scott West boys team, taking eighth with a time of 12:39.9.
In pursuit, senior Nick Weedman led the boys, taking 22nd with a time of 29:50.8. He was followed by ninth-grader Isaac Bemmels in 32nd (31:10.8), junior Ezra Fahey in 33rd (31:24.5), junior Jake Warden in 37th (32.55.6) and senior Andrew Norberg in 38th (33:31.9).
For the Scott West girls, ninth-grader Jesse Sullivan led the team, taking 26th in pursuit (36:17.1), followed by junior Belle Jeurissen in 34th (38:23.2), junior Lila Bungarden in 37th (40:19.1), senior Beth Pint in 38th (40:48.8) and sophomore Addisyn Giles in 40th (41:38.5).
In the sprint relay, eighth-grader Keira Walkington and ninth-grader Tirzah Juaire finished eighth (14:37.5) for the girls.
This nordic season was the third for the Scott West program, which is a co-op with Belle Plaine.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
