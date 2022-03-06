The Jordan girls basketball team didn't finish the season like it hoped it could, but progress was made on the court this season.
The sixth-seeded Jaguars fell 48-39 at third-seeded Marshall in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals March 1. It was Jordan's first-ever playoff game as a Class 3A program.
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and the Jaguars were moved up a class. Jordan had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
The Jaguars made three straight state appearances from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.
Jordan finished this winter with a 15-11 overall record, including a 6-4 mark in the Wright County Conference East.
"I'm so proud of how hard our team battled each and every day," third-year Jordan coach Leah Aamlid said. "We play a tough schedule and in conference, and I thought our players came to compete each game.
"There's a lot of preparation that goes into preparing for games, and we have a group of players that bought into that process and supported one another throughout the season," Aamlid added.
Jordan has a 47-27 record under Aamlid in the last three seasons. This year's squad will graduate four seniors — Myah Briese, Payton Duis, Lexi Pederson and Abby Vogel — so there will plenty of talent next year.
The Jaguars' top-three scorers were all underclassmen in junior Jenna Kluxdahl (13.3 points per game), ninth-grader Savi Borowicz (11.8) and junior Grace Dahmen (9.4).
"I could not be more proud of our A, B, and C teams this season for the way that they carry themselves on and off the court," Aamlid said. "They're a special group of young ladies. The future of the Jaguar program is bright, and we are grateful to our seniors for the leadership and efforts they have put into the program over the years."
In the loss to Marshall, Borowicz wad the only Jaguar in double figures with 10 points.
Jordan went into the playoffs losing its last three regular season games, including 65-45 at St. Peter Feb. 24 and 67-49 at Hutchinson Feb. 23.
"In our section game, I thought our team really executed our game plan exceptionally well," Aamlid said. "Unfortunately, we had a tough time knocking down some shots, which is going to happen in some games."
Jordan scored just 13 points in the first half and trailed by nine at the break. Jordan got as close as four points in the second half, before the Tigers pulled away at the end.
Marshall is the defending Section 2AAA champion, while also finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up last winter.