Morgan Staloch

Ninth grader Morgan Staloch averaged 10.8 points per game for Jordan in the team's first five games, all wins.

The only thing that seems to be slowing down the Jordan girls basketball team is the weather.

The No. 5-ranked Jaguars had two games canceled due to weather — Dec. 15 versus Watertown-Mater and Dec. 22 at Worthington. Jordan closes out 2022 in the Norwood-Young America Holiday Tournament (Dec. 28-29).

