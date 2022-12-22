The only thing that seems to be slowing down the Jordan girls basketball team is the weather.
The No. 5-ranked Jaguars had two games canceled due to weather — Dec. 15 versus Watertown-Mater and Dec. 22 at Worthington. Jordan closes out 2022 in the Norwood-Young America Holiday Tournament (Dec. 28-29).
The team will open the New Year in the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest Jan. 6-7, taking on host Byron, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, the first day and closing with Mahtomedi.
The Jaguars will open the Wright County East Conference season Jan. 9 versus Mound Westonka.
Jordan improved to 5-0 with a 74-58 home win Dec. 13 over Mankato West, a Section 2AAA foe. Senior Jenna Kluxdal led all scores with 26 points.
The Jaguars led 27-18 at the break and scored 47 points in the second half. Sophomore Savannah Borowicz was also in double figures with 18 points, while senior Grace Dahmen scored nine and ninth grader Morgan Staloch had eight.
Senior Mackenna Barth chipped in seven points for Jordan, followed by junior Ava Houdek with four and junior Maddie Olinger with two.
"We gritted and battled it out for a big win against a section opponent," first-year Jordan coach Kyle Johnson said. "It was another great team effort on both ends of the floor."
All five of Jordan's wins to open the season have been by double digits. It's 3-0 against Section 2AAA teams, including wins over New Prague (56-43) and New Ulm (67-41).
Last winter, Jordan was the No. 6 seed in Section 2AAA, but fell 48-39 in the first round to Marshall. It was Jordan’s first-ever playoff game as a Class 3A program.
Marshall and Jordan are the only two teams from Section 2AAA ranked with the Tigers one spot ahead of the Jaguars at No. 4.
The two teams will meet Feb. 14 in Jordan. Will the No. 1 seed in the section be on the line that game?
Mankato East is the defending section and Jordan will get the Cougars on the road Jan. 31.
The Section 2AAA quarterfinals start Feb. 28. The semifinals are March 4 and the title game is March 9 with the final two rounds at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Last year, the section had six teams finish the regular season with winning records — the Jaguars, Mankato East, Marshall, St. Peter, Mankato West and Worthington.
This year's Class 3A state tournament is set for March 15-18 at the Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. Totino Grace is the defending champion.
Jordan has made the state field three times in program history, 2007, 2008 and 2009. The team was the Class AA state runner-up in 2008.