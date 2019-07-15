Ben Nylander, Jordan's head track and field coach, was named the Minnesota Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Nylander directed the Jordan Hubmen boys track and field to team its first state championship this past season.
One boys coach and one girls coach from each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia were honored for their successes during the 2019 outdoor track and field season, as selected by a committee of experts from around the nation.
Among the factors taken into consideration were team score and placement at the state championships, margin of victory, performance against rankings if available, individual championships, and how their teams’ performances stacked up to previous years (e.g. first title in school history, consecutive titles, etc.).
Each honoree will receive a trophy from the USTFCCCA recognizing his or her achievements.
The winners from each state are in consideration for the association’s National High School Track & Field Coach of the Year award. One boys coach and one girls coach from among all the states will be selected by a panel of experts and those winners will be announced later this month.