Tyler and TJ Oakes are now in charge of their own college baseball programs.
The two brothers from Jordan were named head coaches about a month apart, starting with Tyler. Back on June 22, he was selected to lead the North Dakota State University Division I program after serving as the Bison's pitching coach since 2014.
Meanwhile, on July 21, TJ was picked to head the Division III program at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. TJ spent the previous six seasons as the pitching coach at St. Mary's University in Winona.
The Oakes name has been synonymous with baseball in Jordan and in the state for decades. Todd Oakes, Tyler's and TJ's father, spent 18 years as pitching coach at the University of Minnesota starting in 1998.
Todd, originally from Spring Grove, Minnesota, also coached the Jordan legion baseball team for 10 years. His three sons were standouts in high school for Jordan.
The youngest brother Tanner graduated from Jordan in 2011, while Tyler and TJ graduated in 2006 and 2009, respectively.
Todd played and coached in the San Francisco Giants organization for 16 years, four as a player and 12 as pitching coach at various levels. In 1997, he was named the Giants' minor league pitching coordinator, before leaving to become an assistant at Minnesota a year later.
Todd was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012 and later died of it in May of 2016. All three of his sons have carried on the family coaching legacy.
Shortly after his playing career at Augsburg College, Tanner got into coaching. He's been the head coach at New Prague High School since 2018.
Meanwhile, TJ was also a coach at the high school level at Legacy Christian Academy in Andover. He was there for two years (2014-2015), spending the last season there as the head coach.
From there, TJ joined the staff at St. Mary's where he helped that program win 121 games in six seasons (121-91-1), before getting the chance to become a collegiate head coach at UW-Superior.
"I'm excited to get started and have the opportunity to help guide a group of young men to achieve success both on and off the field," TJ said. "I'm looking forward to the future of Yellowjacket baseball."
For Tyler, he becomes the 22nd head coach in NDSU history. He's been the program's recruiting coordinator since 2016 and the became an associated head coach in 2018.
Since Tyler has been with the Bison, the team has won two Summit League tournament championships and advanced to the NCAA regionals in 2014 and again this past summer.
"I'm humbled and honored to be named the head coach of NDSU baseball," Tyler said. "I look forward to building upon the solid foundation that coach (Todd) Brown established throughout his tenure."
Under Tyler's guidance, three NDSU pitchers have gone on to sign professional contracts, including Jay Flaa, who made his major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles this past spring and is now with the Atlanta Braves.
This past season, Tyler's pitching staff broke the school record for strikeouts in a season with 474, along with setting Bison team records in wins (42), saves (27) and innings pitched (522 1/3).
The top-five single-season strikeout totals in school history have also all come during Tyler's tenure as pitching coach.
Both Tyler and TJ also pitched for their father at Minnesota.
Tyler was a former pitcher for the Gophers from 2006 to 2009. He had a brief stint in pro baseball playing one season with the Princeton Rays of the Appalachian League.
TJ was a three-year starting pitcher in the Big 10 (2010-2012) for Minnesota, earning third-team conference honors as a freshman and a sophomore and first-team honors as junior.
TJ was drafted in the 11th round of 2012 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. He spent two seasons in their minor league system, before starting his coaching journey.