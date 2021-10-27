The Jordan football team picked the wrong time to a down night offensively.
The fourth-seeded Hubmen turned the ball over five times in a 30-7 home loss to fifth-seeded St. Peter in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals Oct. 26. Jordan finished the season with a 5-4 record.
The seven points were a season-low for the Hubmen, who went into the game averaging 33.3 points per game. It's also only the third time since 2018 Jordan has been held to single digits offensively.
The other two times was in 2019 when Jordan lost 43-0 to Marshall in the final game of the regular season and in the Class 3A state quarterfinals in 2018 when the Hubmen fell 24-0 to Rochester Lourdes.
St. Peter earned a 22-21 win over Jordan in the regular season back on Sept. 24. The Saints scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to pull out that game.
Trailing 7-3 at halftime in the quarterfinals, St. Peter took control of the game with 21 points in the third quarter. The Saints scored on runs of 24, 3 and 35 yards, adding 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to put Jordan away.
The Hubmen's lone score came in the second quarter when senior quarterback Noah Millhouse found junior Nate Kes on a 7-yard scoring strike.
Millhouse completed 17 of 35 passes for 190 yards. Senior Austin Sivilay had five catches for 41 yards, while senior Austin Smith had two catches for 44 yards and Kes had two grabs for 20 yards.
The Hubmen had only 36 yards rushing for the game, compared to 328 for the Saints. Jordan also converted only 2 of 11 third downs.
Sophomore Elijah Briese and junior Ben Swanson led Jordan's defense with six tackles apiece. Sivilay finished with five tackles, while junior Mack Schmidt had four.
The last time Jordan was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in a non-COVID-19 season was in 2015 when it lost 14-10 to Providence Academy. The Hubmen lost its only playoff game last year, falling 14-10 to Marshall, but there was no state tournament last season due to the pandemic.
Since moving up to Class 4A at the start of the 2019 season, Jordan is 1-3 in the playoffs. The program won back to Section 2AAA titles in 2017 and 2018.