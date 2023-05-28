The Jordan trap shooting team finished the conference season with a first and second place in the Minnesota High School Clay Target League.
In sporting clays, the team won the Class 1A Conference 2 title with 1,560 points. That was well ahead of runner-up Austin (1,408.5), followed by East Ridge (1,176) and Pequot Lakes (1,039.5).
In the clay target, Detroit Lakes took the top spot in Class 4A Conference 4 with 21,415.5 points, while Jordan finished with 19,324 points. Springfield was third (17,324), followed by Marshall (16,5410), Pine River-Backus (12,978.5 and Minneota (11,321.5).
"I'm really happy with the conference season results," Jordan coach Jeff Radick said. "My goal is always top half of the conference for the trap team and top two or three for the sporting clays team,and then actually peak after the conference season at tournament time.
A lot of times the kids have different ideas, stepping up right away and powering right through the season," Radick added. "I don't remember being conferenced with Detroit Lakes previously. They were strong throughout the season; there was no way catching them.
"We have faced off against Austin for several seasons in sporting clay. This is the first year we have bettered them at the end of the season."
The year's clay target league state championships for Class 4A will be June 15 in Alexandria. The sporing clays state competition is June 11 in Marshall.
The Minnesota State High School League state tournament is set for June 23 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
The USA High School Clay Target National Championships is set for July 5-9 in Mason, Michigan.
Last spring, Jordan won the inaugural state title in the league's sporting clays state championships. Sporting clays is a form or clay pigeon shooting. There can be 10 to 15 different shooting stations over natural terrain over roughly 35 acres.
Jordan was fifth in Class 5A for trap shooting at the state competition.
Jordan has been to nationals four times since 2019, taking 19th as a team last year. The team was 15th in 2021, 40th in 2019 and 66th in 2018. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We already have a squad ready to register for (nationals) with hopefully a second squad if registration goes well," Radick said.
In conference action for trap shooting, senior Hunter Lenzmeier took first with an average of 24.20 targets hit out of 25. That also placed him 27th overall for all classes in the state.
Eighth grader Jayden Raduenz tied for ninth place (22.80) in the conference, followed by junior Aaron Schenck (T13th, 22.50) and seventh grader Myles Mahowald (T19th, 22.30).
On the girls side, junior Nicole Ray took second place in the conference and was 19th overall in the state with 23 targets hit out of 25. Sophomore Jessa Higdem took 19th (15.40).
In sporting clays, senior John Lenzmeier took first in the conference with average of 45.80 targets hit out of 50. Hunter Lenzmeier ended up fourth (45), followed by senior Ben Hagen (5th, 42.60), Raduenz (6th, 42) and Mahowald and ninth grader Cody Johnson (T7th, 40.80)
For the Jordan girls, Ray was second in the conference (40.60) in sporting clays.