Jordan Trap

The Jordan trap shooting team won Class 1A Conference 2 in sporting clays during the regular season and was second in trap shooting in Class 4A Conference 4.

 Submitted photo

The Jordan trap shooting team finished the conference season with a first and second place in the Minnesota High School Clay Target League.

In sporting clays, the team won the Class 1A Conference 2 title with 1,560 points. That was well ahead of runner-up Austin (1,408.5), followed by East Ridge (1,176) and Pequot Lakes (1,039.5).

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

