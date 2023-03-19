Jonathan Draheim is getting a second senior season of the Division II baseball diamond at the University of St. Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The 2018 Jordan High School graduate is off to a good start on the mound, including helping his team to a doubleheader sweep over Truman State March 4 in Kirksville, Missouri.
Draheim tossed a two-hit shutout in the second game, striking out seven in a 2-0 win for the Marauders. He's made three starts for St. Mary in the team's first 15 games, striking out 11 in 15 innings of work.
Draheim got a second senior season because his sophomore year in 2020 was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season, Draheim started 10 games for St. Mary. He finished the season with a 4.84 earned-run average with 40 strikeouts and just eight walks in 40 1/3 innings or work.
In 2021, Draheim led the Marauders' staff in innings pitched with 55 1/3. He finished 6-2 with a 4.23 earned-run average with 44 strikeouts and just six walks. He finished in the top five in wins in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, and he tossed a no-hitter against Upper Iowa to earn Pitcher of the Week honors.
In 2020, St. Mary played just 12 games due to the pandemic. Draheim worked just nine innings, recording eight strikeouts.
In first season with the Marauders, Draheim also led the team in innings pitched with 57. He had a 3.32 earned-run average with 43 strikeouts and three complete games.
At Jordan, Draheim lettered in four sports. He was a four-year letterwinner in baseball and twice in basketball. He also ran cross country as sophomore, before playing football in his junior and senior seasons.
He was a captain for all three sports as as a senior and a captain three straight years for the Hubmen on the diamond.
In his final season at Jordan, Draheim helped the Hubmen win the Section 2AA baseball title and finish fourth the Class AA state tournament. He ended his Jordan career playing in the 44th Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star Baseball Series, held annually at Chaska Athletic Park in mid-June.
The series is broken down into four 20-player teams with other squads from the Metro West, East and North. It started back in 1975 to recognize some of the top seniors in the state.
Draheim still pends most of his summer at the Mini Met in Jordan playing amateur baseball for the Brewers. He's been a big of part of Jordan's success, including helping the team win the Region 6C title last season and finished the season with a 33-10 record.
Draheim was part of the Brewers' Class C state title winning team in 2019. He played in 21 games for the Brewers that summer, hitting .283 with three doubles and 10 RBIs. He only pitched 7 2/3 innings, but struck out 10 batters.
Last summer, Draheim won two of his three starts for Jordan, recording a 2.90 earned-run average with 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings. As a hitter, he hit .304 with five doubles and 11 RBIs in 26 games played.