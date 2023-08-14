Nate Beckman

Nate Beckman tossed a seven-inning shutout with nine strikeouts in Jordan’s 10-0 home playoff win over Belle Plaine on Aug. 8.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The Jordan Brewers pitched their way to another Region 6C title.

In five playoff games, the Brewers gave up just one run in 41 innings, including an 11-0 victory in seven innings over Blue Earth in the title game Aug. 12 at ISG Field in Mankato.

