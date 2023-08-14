The Jordan Brewers pitched their way to another Region 6C title.
The Jordan Brewers pitched their way to another Region 6C title.
In five playoff games, the Brewers gave up just one run in 41 innings, including an 11-0 victory in seven innings over Blue Earth in the title game Aug. 12 at ISG Field in Mankato.
Region 6C gets three state bids. Jordan secured theirs Aug. 8 with a 10-0 home win in seven innings over Belle Plaine.
The Brewers will take a 31-2 overall record into the Class C state tournament. They get a bye in the first round and will play the winner of the Jackson Bulls and the Green Isle Irish Aug. 29 at a site still to be determined.
The state tourney will be held in Dassel, Delano, Litchfield and Waconia.
Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4. The Nisswa Lightning are the defending champs.
In 2019, the Brewers won their second-ever Class C state title. The team went 1-1 at state last summer.
In the win over Blue Earth, Joe Lucas powered Jordan at the plate. He went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and seven RBIs. The Brewers scored five runs in both the fourth and five innings to take an 11-0 lead.
Alex Beckman finished 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for Jordan, while Scott Hollingsworth was also 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Nate Beckman finished 2 for 4, while Jonathan Draheim was 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Michael Vohnoutka also had an RBI.
Thomas Thompson and Jacob Allen combined on the shutout. Thompson fanned 13 batters in six innings, allowing just two hits. Allen fanned one batter in one inning of work.
In beating Belle Plaine, Nate Beckman tossed a compete game, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts.
Jordan scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go 8-0, then added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to win by 10-run rule.
Nate Beckman also had a strong game at the plate, finishing 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Dylan Peterson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Lucas was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Brandon Arnold finished 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Brewers, while Draheim and Steve Beckman each had an RBI. Afton Koch went 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Jordan’s two losses this summer are 5-3 to the Bird Island Bullfrogs on July 8 and 8-2 to Belle Plaine on June 24. The Brewers go into the state tourney on a 14-game winning streak.
Jordan also heads into the state ranked No. 3 in the final Class C state poll by the Minnesota Baseball Association. The Delano Athletics are ranked No. 1, followed by the Watertown Red Devils at No. 2
The rest of the top 10 includes No. 4 Buckman Bullygoats, No. 5 Nisswa, No. 6 Raymond Rockets, No. 7 Waconia Lakers, No. 8 Bird Island, No. 9 Watkins Clippers and No. 10 Luverne Redbirds.
