The only thing that’s been able to slow down the Jordan football team this fall is the coronavirus.
The No. 9-ranked Hubmen’s last two regular season games were canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, including the highly anticipated matchup on the road Nov. 11 against No. 3 Marshall.
Last fall, Marshall beat Jordan 31-20 in the Section 2AAAA semifinals.
The Hubmen won their first four games by a combined margin of 179-15, including a 55-0 win over Belle Plaine Oct. 30. Jordan’s home game versus LeSueur-Henderson Nov. 6 was also canceled.
The Minnesota State High School League originally pushed football back to the spring in a board of directors meeting back in early August due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the league reversed that decision Sept. 21.
There will be no state tournament this fall, but a postseason will be played. Jordan and Marshall could see each other in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
Last season was Jordan’s first in Class 4A. The Hubmen made the state field in Class 3A in 2018, along with qualifying in 2012.
Jordan and Marshall have met in the regular season every year since 2015 with Marshall winning four of those five contests. The Hubmen’s lone victory came in 2018, winning 42-39 at home.
Noah Millhouse has led Jordan’s offense this fall. The junior quarterback has competed 64 of 96 passes for 963 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has five rushing scores.
Senior Reihle Murray leads Jordan on the ground with 237 yards rushing and five scores. Junior David Buesgens has 217 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Seven different Hubmen have caught touchdown passes from Millhouse. Juniors Ashton Sivilay, Alex Mizsak and Owen Montreuil and Murray each have two, while Muelken, junior Austin Smith and senior Hunter Bedney all have one.
Senior Ian Hennen also has a rushing touchdown for Jordan, while junior Peyton Nawrocki has gotten into the end zone on a blocked field goal and a fumble return.
Senior Eric Downs leads Jordan on defense with a team-best 47 tackles in four games, while senior Hunter Kvasnicka has 18 and Hennen has 17. Senior Fletcher Kahn has a team-best two sacks.