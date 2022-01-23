The Scott West Nordic ski team is gearing up for its second-ever section meet.
That will happen Feb. 7 for the Panthers at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Scott West still has some time to prepare with hopes of qualifying a skier or two to the state meet.
"Our team is doing well; we are continuing to get stronger and faster," Panthers coach Lisa Jamison said. "When we have the opportunity to race the first- and second-year skiers, they have been setting new personal records each meet. We are faster than we were last year and have been placing fourth and fifth out of nine teams in the majority of our meets."
"We have been working technique to pull more time off our races in the last couple of weeks of competition," Jamison added.
Scott West, a cooperative program with Belle Plaine, had 20 skiers out for the team in its inaugural season last winter. Fifteen returned, along with 13 newcomers.
The Panthers were in Section 1 last year, but was moved to Section 2 this season with the likes of strong programs like Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis Washburn. So getting skiers through to state won't be easy.
"Our goal is to place higher in the standings at conference and sections than we did last year," Jamison said. "We are in a different section this year, so there is an unknown of where we currently stand."
Scott West was on the trails Jan. 19 in a nine-team competition at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. The girls finished fifth in the team standings with 306.5 points. St. Paul Highland Park took first (489).
On the boys side, the Jaguars ended up fourth with 370 points. Highland Park was the winner there as well (484).
Junior Nicholas Weedman led the Scott West boys taking 16th overall in the 5,000-meter classical race with a time of 18:04.
Junior Kaleb Sharp was 24th (18:50), followed by senior Adam Stiemke in 30th (19:29), junior Andrew Norberg in 32nd (19:48), ninth-grader Caden Riga in 33rd (20:05), eighth-grader Isaac Bemmels in 36th (20:51), sophomore Erza Fahey in 39th (21:34), senior Kevin He in 43rd (21:54), sophomore Tony Lederfe in 43rd (23:20) and senior Emmet Fahey in 52nd (24:36).
For the Panther girls, eighth-grader Jesse Sullivan led the team taking 32nd with a time of 23.50. Sophomore Belle Jeurissen was 34th (24.18), while senior Aria Jamison was 42nd (25:55) and seventh-grader Kiera Walkington took 43rd (26.42).
Sophomore Addison Kraus ended up 46th (27:30) for the girls team, while eighth-grader Addisyn Giles was 48th (28:44).
The girls team competed without junior Basia Babcock. She led the Panthers in a Jan. 11 freestyle race at Hyland Park, taking 26th with a time of 17:48.
The girls were fourth out of eight teams with 334 points. Highland Park won the title (488).
Other finishes for the girls included Sullivan (31st, 18:57), Walkington (37th, 20:16), Jamison (38th, 20:21), Jeurissen (44th, 21:01), Giles (51st, 24:09) and ninth-grader Bekah Stiemke (57th, 28:15).
On the boys side, the Panthers were fourth (368) with Highland Park winning (487).
He led the Panthers taking 19th (14:42), followed by Weedman (24th, 15:05), Sharp (29th, 15:23) and Riga (31st, 15:34).
Other finishes included Bemmels (34th, 15:58), Norberg (38th, 16:56), Ezra Fahey (43rd, 18:18), Emmet Fahey (44th, 18:20) and seventh-grader Jackson Nagel (54th, 20:15).