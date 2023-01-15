The Scott West wrestling team bounced back from its first two dual losses to win the Minnewaska Invitational Jan. 13.
Junior Matt Randolph, sophomore Tristan Holbrook and ninth-grader Isaac Williams each won individual titles for the No. 5-ranked Panthers as the team finished with 196 points.
Canby and Minnewaska Area were second (176.5) and third (170) respectively in the eight-team field.
Scott West went into the invite off a 38-25 loss to No. 7 Watertown-Mayer Jan. 12 in a battle of Section 2AA foes.
The Panthers also won three of four matches in the Eden Prairie Duals Jan. 7. The wins were over Albert Lea Area (43-22), Anoka (44-21) and the host Eagles (43-27) with the one loss to Waconia (35-34).
Waconia and Eden Prairie are ranked No. 3 and 4, respectively in Class 3A.
Scott West (9-2 overall in duals) has a big dual Jan. 26 at New Prague, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A. The Trojans are also the defending Section 2AA champion.
At the invite, Randolph won the 138-pound title winning all three of his matches, including two by fall. He pinned Edwyn Gonzalez of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the title match.
Randolph, the state runner-up the last two seasons at 106 and 126 pounds, respectively, is ranked No. 1 in the state at 132. He has a 23-2 record on the season.
Holbrook owns a 21-5 mark as he won the 182-pound crown at the invite. He got a bye in the first round, won 2-0 in the semifinals and earned a 1-0 win over Chase Boelke of Minnewaska Area in the final.
Williams (12-5 on the season) went 3-0 at 132 pounds en route to the title, winning his first two matches by fall, before earning a 7-2 victory over Mason Schiffler of Minnewaska Area in the title match.
Scott West had four wresters finish second — ninth-grader Allen Krenik at 106, junior Caleb Tracy at 113, sophomore Dylan Thomas at 195 and junior Carson Schoenbauer at heavyweight.
Other finishes for the Panthers included senior Landon Church (3rd, 145), junior Leo Siekmann (3rd, 170), seventh-grader Cam Tousignant (4th, 126), sophomore Daniel Callahan (4th, 160), senior Luke Meriweather (4th, 220) and eighth-grader Luke Schultz (5th, 113).
Krenik, Siekmann and Thomas are also ranked for Scott West. Siekmann is No. 7 at 170, while Thomas is No. 9 at 195 and Krenik is No. 9 at 106.
In the loss to Watertown-Mayer, the Panthers got down early, trailing 26-0 after the first five weights. Williams earned Scott West's first win with a 7-1 victory at 128, followed by 13-4 major decision by Randolph at 145.
Church followed with a 6-5 win at 152, and Siekmann won 4-1 at 160 to cut the deficit to 26-13. But Watertown-Mayer sealed the match with back-to-back pins at 170 and 182 pounds.
Holbrook won by forfeit for the Panthers at 195, followed by a 9-3 win by Thomas at 220 and a 6-5 victory at heavyweight from Schoenbauer.
The Panthers fell 42-20 to Watertown-Mayer in the Section 2AA semifinals last year.
Scott West lost in the section title match in both 2019 and 2021 and in the semifinals in 2020. Before that, the Panthers had made the Class 2A state field 15 times in the previous 19 seasons.
The program has never won a state team title, but Scott West is a four-time runner-up (2005, 2011, 2012 and 2014).
This year's Section 2AA team tournament will start Feb. 16 with the opening round, while the semifinals and title match are Feb. 18 in New Prague.
The individual section tournament will be Feb. 24-25 in St. Peter. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weights make the state field.
This year’s Class 2A state tournament is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.