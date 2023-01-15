Carson Schoenbauer

Junior Carson Schoenbauer won by earns a major decision at heavyweight to give Scott West a 32-31 home win over Totino Grace Jan. 6.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Scott West wrestling team bounced back from its first two dual losses to win the Minnewaska Invitational Jan. 13.

Junior Matt Randolph, sophomore Tristan Holbrook and ninth-grader Isaac Williams each won individual titles for the No. 5-ranked Panthers as the team finished with 196 points.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

