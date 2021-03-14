For the second straight season, the Scott West wrestling team was denied the Section 2AA crown.
Fourth-seeded Tri-City United pinned the second-seeded Panthers 40-25 in title match March 13 in St. Peter.
In the first two rounds Oct. 10 Scott West won 31-27 over third-seeded St. Peter in the semifinals and 54-15 over seventh-seeded Waseca in the quarterfinals.
The Panthers finished the team portion of their season with a 21-5 duals record. The Section 2AA individual tourney starts March 17 at Mankato East and ends March 20 with the state preliminary round at Redwood Valley.
The state semifinals and title matches will be held March 26 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Scott West has three ranked wrestlers going into the individual sections — ninth-grader Matt Randolph (No. 1, 106 pounds), junior Zach Tracy (No. 5, 120) and senior Luke Fogarty (No. 7, 160).
In the title match versus Tri-City United, the Panthers led 13-12 after 138 pounds, but lost five of the next eight matches, including four by fall.
The Panthers won two matches by forfeit — sophomore Landon Church at 138 and senior Cole Callahan at 160. The other four wins came from Tracy at 120 (11-3), Randolph at 113 (2-0), Fogarty at 170 (1-0) and senior Jack Wiese at 195 (9-5).
Scott West beat Tri-City 33-25 back in January.
In the win over St. Peter, the Panthers won three of the final four weights to pull out the victory. Eighth-grader Dylan Thomas pulled out an 18-14 win at 182, while senior Colin Fahey earned a fall at 195 and Weise won 7-2 at 220.
Other wins for Scott West came from Randolph at 106 (fall), ninth-grader Caleb Tracy at 113 (3-2), senior Adam Kelvington at 120 (5-3), Tracy at 126 (12-4) and junior Tory Pumper at 132 (2-0).
Against Waseca, Randolph and Fogarty had pins for Scott West at 113 and 170, respectively. Getting forfeit victories were Caleb Tracy (106), Pumper (132), junior Ashton Holbrook (145), Callahan (160) and junior Hunter Kvasnicka (195).
Other wins went to Zach Tracy at 126 (5-3), Church at 138 (12-11), Wiese at 220 (8-1) and ninth-grader Carson Schoenbauer at heavyweight (3-0).