The Scott West wrestling team seems primed for the postseason mat.
The Panthers enjoyed a strong regular season, winning 19 duals (19-4 overall), including a 37-21 win March 5 at Prior Lake, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.
Scott West also beat Rosemount 76-3 that same day.
The Panthers earned the No. 2 seed in Section 2AA behind top-seeded Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A. The title match is set for March 13 at St. Peter High School.
Watertown Mayer/Mather Lutheran beat Scott West 34-26 in the first dual of the season back on Jan. 14.
Last season, Scott West was the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA team tourney, but was upset in the semifinals by St. Peter and finished the season with a 15-3 dual record.
This season, the Panthers had a string of 15 straight dual wins, before that streak was broken in a 37-22 loss Feb. 16 to Becker, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.
The Panthers' other two losses this season are two Class 3A teams, 34-32 to New Prague and 39-21 to Owatonna, ranked No. 12.
In beating Prior Lake, Scott West had two wins by fall. Junior Zach Tracy, ranked No. 5 at 120 pounds, got a pin at that weight, as did junior Gavin Fahey at 220.
Sophomore Landon Church won 8-2 at 138 pounds for the Panthers, while junior Ashton Holbrook won 5-0 at 145 and ninth-grader Leo Siekmann earned a 12-0 major decision at 152.
Eighth-grader Dylan Thomas won 7-5 at 182 pounds for Scott West, while seniors Adam Kelvington and Will Fahey had forfeit victories at 126 and 285, respectively.
One of the best matches in the dual came at 113 pounds where the Lakers' Alan Koehler won 4-3 over Scott West ninth-grader Matt Randolph.
Both wrestlers are ranked No. 1 in the state in their respective class at 106 pounds.
In beating Rosemount, wins for Scott West came from Randolph at 113 (fall), Tracy at 120 (fall), Kelvington at 126 (major decision), junior Tory Pumper at 132 (fall), Church at 138 (fall), Holbrook at 145 (forfeit), Siekmann at 152 (forfeit), senior Luke Fogarty at 160 (fall), senior Cole Callahan at 170 (fall), Thomas at 182 (fall), senior Jack Wiese at 195 (fall), Gavin Fahey at 220 (forfeit) and ninth-grader Carson Schoenbauer at heavyweight (forfeit).
The Section 2AA individual tournament follows the team tourney. It's set for March at Watertown-Mayer.
Tracy and Fogarty were state qualifiers last year for the Panthers at 106 and 160 pounds, respectively. Tracy was third at state.
This year's Class 2A state tourney is set for March 25-27 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The team tournament is the first day, followed by the individual tourney the next two days.