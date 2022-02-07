The Scott West wrestling team is picking up a lot of steam with the postseason fast approaching.
The Panthers went 3-0 in the Robbinsdale Armstrong Duals Feb. 5, including an impressive 31-28 win over Apple Valley, ranked No. 9 in the state in Class 3A.
Scott West also earned a 67-10 win over Chaska/Chanhassen and a 72-3 victory over Rush City/Braham to improve to 17-4 in duals on the season.
"This group has come together about as good as a coach could hope," Scott West coach Jerold Stauffacher said. "We have been working with kids more on mental toughness than say their wrestling skills. We know how to wrestle, but it is getting them to be tough in tough situations.
"Finding a way to not give up late scores and not going to our back because it's the easy little things that add up," Stauffacher added.
The Section 2AA team tourney is Feb. 17 with the first two rounds, while the semifinals and title match are Feb. 19 at Watertown-Mayer. The section individual tourney will be held Feb. 25-26 in Delano.
The Panthers still are unranked in Class 2A despite their impressive record, and they will have to get through a couple of ranked teams — No. 6 Watertown-Mayer and No. 7 New Prague — if they want to get back to state as a team for the first time since 2018.
Scott West has lost in the section team finals in 2019 and 2021 and in the semifinals in 2020 after having made the Class 2A state field 15 times in the previous 19 seasons.
Meanwhile, in beating Apple Valley, ninth-grader Dylan Thomas had a fall at 195 pounds to give the Panthers a 31-22 lead. Scott West lost the last two matches, but only by decision, so the Eagles scored just three team points and both 220 pounds and heavyweight.
Sophomore Ashton Holbrook and ninth-grader Tristan Holbrook picked up two key wins for Scott West at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively. Ashton Holbrook earned a technical fall (15-0), while Tristan Holbrook won 5-0.
Apple Valley won the first three matches to take an early 10-0 lead. Senior Zach Tracy got the Panthers on the board with a 9-0 major decision at 126 pounds and sophomore Matt Randolph followed with a win by fall at 132.
Senior Preston Kes had an 8-7 win at 145 for Scott West, while sophomore Leo Siekmann won 11-0 at 152.
Stauffacher said every point counted in beating the Eagles. Both teams won seven matches.
Five of Scott West's seven wins were major victories or better, while four of the Eagles seven wins were by decision, which is only worth three team points.
"The kids wrestled hard and wrestled with some pride, and I was proud of them for that," Stauffacher said.
In beating Chaska/Chanhassen, Scott West had four wins by fall and six by forfeit. Getting pins for the Panthers were eighth-grader Isaac Williams at 120, Tracy at 126, Ashton Holbrook at 160 and sophomore Carson Schoenbauer at heavyweight.
Forfeit wins went to junior Landon Church at 138, Siekmann at 152, Tristan Holbrook at 170, Thomas at 182, junior Luke Meriweather at 195 and junior Hunter Lilleskov 220.
Randolph earned a 5-1 decision at 132 pounds for the Panthers, while sophomore Caleb Tracy won 11-1 at 113.
Wins for Scott West against Rush City/Braham came from seventh-grader Bennet Balk at 106 (fall), Caleb Tracy at 113 (fall), Williams at 120 (forfeit), Randolph at 126 (fall), Zach Tracy at 132 (7-0), Church at 138 (8-2), Kes at 145 (fall), Siekmann at 152 (fall), Ashton Holbrook at 160 (fall), Tristan Holbrook at 170 (fall), Thomas at 182 (forfeit), Meriweather at 195 (fall) and Lilleskov at 220 (forfeit).
This year’s Class 2A state tourney is March 3-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by individual action the next two days.