The Scott West wrestling team finished off 2022 with eight on the medal stand at the Rogers Holiday Matness tournament Dec. 29-30.
The Panthers, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, had one champion in junior Carson Schoenbauer, who claimed the heavyweight title. Scott West finished with 147 team points.
St. Michael-Albertville, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, won the title with 296 points. Dover-Eyota, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, was second in the 36-team field (172.5), while Princeton ended up third (153.5).
Becker, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, finished fifth (137).
Junior Matt Randolph ended up second for the Panthers at 138 pounds, while sophomore Dylan Thomas was third at 195 and junior Leo Siekmann was fourth at 170.
Ninth grader Allen Krenik and junior Caleb Tracy were both fifth at 106 and 120 pounds, respectively. Seventh grader Cam Tousignant was seventh at 113, as was sophomore Tristan Holbrook at 182.
Meanwhile, Schoenbauer won all four of his matches, including a 6-4 victory over Jackson Duellman of Dover-Eyota in the title match. Schoenbauer won by fall in the first match, and then earned 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Schenbauer won by sudden victory in overtime over Lamarcus Osborne of Minneapolis North.
Randolph, who is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at 132 pounds, lost 10-6 to Tyler Wells of Princeton in the title match. Wells is ranked No. 1 at 138.
Randolph won by fall in his first match, earned a technical fall in the quarterfinals and followed with a 5-2 win in the semifinals over Parker Janssen of St. Michael-Albertville, ranked No. 2 at 138 in Class 3A.
Thomas won four his five matches. He earned a 5-4 decision over Nolan Israelson of Andover for third place.
Thomas won 12-0 and 5-2 in his first two matches, before losing by technical fall in the semifinals to Cole Han-Lindemyer of Farmington, ranked No. 2 at 195 in Class 3A.
Thomas got to the third-place match with a 7-0 win in the consolation semifinals.
Siekmann, ranked No. 7 at 170, won three of five matches for the Panthers, including one by fall. Krenik won five of seven matches, including one by pin, while Tracy, ranked No. 10 at 113, had a 4-2 record with one victory by fall.
Tousignant finished with a 3-2 record, getting one pin, while Holbrook had a 4-2 record with two wins by fall.
Scott West has a big home dual coming up Jan. 12 against at top Section 2AA foe in Watertown-Mayer, ranked No. 7. That match will be important for section seedings.
There are three Section 2AA teams ranked, including No. 3 New Prague. The Panthers will wrestle the Trojans on the road Jan. 26.
The Section 2AA team tournament will start Feb. 16 with the opening round, while the semifinals and title match are Feb. 18 in New Prague.
The individual section tournament will be Feb. 24-25 in St. Peter. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weights make the state field.
This year's Class 2A state tournament is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.