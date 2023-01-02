Caleb Tracy

Junior Caleb Tracy finished fifth at 120 pounds for Scott West in the Rogers Holiday Matness tournament Dec. 29-30, helping the Panthers finished fourth out of 36 schools.

 Scott West Wrestling photo

The Scott West wrestling team finished off 2022 with eight on the medal stand at the Rogers Holiday Matness tournament Dec. 29-30.

The Panthers, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, had one champion in junior Carson Schoenbauer, who claimed the heavyweight title. Scott West finished with 147 team points.

