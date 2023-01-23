Tristan Holbrook

Sophomore Tristan Holbrook took fourth at 182 pounds for Scott West to help the Panthers win the Eastview Invitational Jan. 21.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Scott West wrestling team pinned the field at the Eastview Invitational Jan. 21.

The No. 5-ranked Panthers placed at 14 of their wrestlers who competed, and two champions in junior Matt Randolph and senior Landon Church to win the title. Scott West scored 199 team points 20 better than Wayzata, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A.

