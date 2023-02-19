The Scott West wrestling team was denied a title shot on the Section 2AA mat Feb. 18 in New Prague.
The third-seeded Panthers fall 31-23 to second-seeded Watertown-Mayer to finish the team portion of its season with a 17-4 overall record. Scott West rolled in the first round at home Feb. 16, beating sixth-seeded Tri-City United 50-22.
Top-seeded New Prague beat Watertown Mayer 37-32 for the title.
Section 2AA is one of the toughest in the state with three teams ranked in the top six: No. 2 New Prague, No. 5 Watertown-Mayer and the No. 6 Panthers.
That should make for a very competitive Section 2AA individual tournament, which is Feb. 24-25 at St. Peter. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weights make the state field.
Scott West has four ranked wrestlers: ninth-grader Allen Krenik (No. 9. 106 pounds), junior Caleb Tracy (No. 8, 113), junior Matt Randolph (No. 2, 138) and senior Landon Church (No. 9, 145).
Overall, there are 26 ranked wrestlers in the section with New Prague having the most with six. Watertown-Mayer and Scott West each have four, followed by Mound Westonka and Tri-City United with three apiece, Mankato West with two and Delano, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Mankato East and St. Peter each with one.
Randolph will be one to watch for the Panthers. He was the state runner-up last year at 120 pounds to Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka. He also lost to Nelson in the 2021 title match at 106 pounds.
Nelson is ranked No. 1 in the state at 126, so he and Randolph won’t cross path again at sections or state this season.
In the section team tournament, Randolph won both of his matches, including an 8-4 decision at 132 pounds in the semifinal loss. Watertown-Mayer earned a 3-1 at 195 pounds and a 7-2 victory at 220 and then got fall at heavyweight to pull out the win.
The Panthers trailed early, falling behind 11-0 after the first three weights. Scott West won five of the next six matches to take an 18-14 lead.
Ninth-grader Isaac Williams won 2-1 at 126 pounds, followed by Randolph’s win and a 3-0 victory at 138 pounds from ninth-grader Mason Breeggemann.
Church won by fall at 145, while junior Leo Siekmann won 5-0 at 160 pounds for Scott West. Sophomore Dylan Thomas earned a technical fall (20-5) at 182 to give the Panthers a 23-19 lead going into the final three weights.
In the win over Tri-City United, getting pins for the Panthers were Tracy at 120, Randolph at 132, Siekmann at 160, sophomore Tristan Holbrook at 170 and senior Hunter Lilleskov at 195.
Other wins came from seventh-grader Cam Tousignant at 113 (12-3), Williams at 126 (forfeit), Church at 145 (11-3) and junior Carson Schoenbauer at heavyweight (forfeit).
Scott West made section team finals two of the last four seasons after having made the Class 2A state field 15 times in the previous 19 seasons.
This year’s Class 2A state tourney is March 3-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by individual action the next two days.