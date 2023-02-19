Landon Church

Senior Landon Church

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Scott West wrestling team was denied a title shot on the Section 2AA mat Feb. 18 in New Prague.

The third-seeded Panthers fall 31-23 to second-seeded Watertown-Mayer to finish the team portion of its season with a 17-4 overall record. Scott West rolled in the first round at home Feb. 16, beating sixth-seeded Tri-City United 50-22.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events