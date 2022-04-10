Participation looks to be high again in Minnesota State High School Clay Target League this spring.
There will be nearly 12,000 student-athletes participating on 400 high school teams across the state. The MSHSCTL is part of the USA Clay Target League.
The five-week regular season competitions start April 17 and end May 15.
MSHSCTL State Championships follow and will be held June 13-21 at Alexandria Shooting Park. The Minnesota State High School League state competition is set for June 24 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
"We are excited to see a record number of high school teams participating this season,” said John Nelson, President of the USACTL. "There is such a high demand for outdoor activities that are an alternative to traditional sports. Kudos to the coaches and parents that make these teams possible.”
Across the nation, there is expected to be roughly 31,500 student-athletes participating in team programs across the country.
"Athletes of all types are able to participate in clay target shooting," Nelson said. "The league has a no benchwarmers philosophy, and the league's scoring system is designed so that everyone's score matters, not just the top athletes on a team.”
For teams in Minnesota, conference placement can be found at mnclaytarget.com/teams.
With over 43,000 participating athletes last year, the USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world. The league offers trap, skeet, sporting clays and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.
The league is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an adaptive sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.
The league’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order. The league is the safest sport in school with not one reported injury since the inception of the league in 2001.
Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.
Go to usaclaytarget.com for more information.