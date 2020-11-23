The Jordan football team fell short of an unbeaten season Nov. 20.
The Hubmen had Marshall down 10-0 at the break, but couldn’t hold the lead in the second half, falling 14-10 to Marshall in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
It was the only playoff game for both Jordan and Marshall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was also the last game for both squads.
Gov. Tim Walz announced a four-week shutdown Nov. 18 for all youth and high school sports across the state (Nov. 21 to Dec. 18). So the playoffs ended for all classes Nov. 20 win or lose.
Jordan’s final two regular season games were also canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, so the Hubmen played just five games this fall winning four of them.
Jordan outscored its four opponents in the regular season by a combined margin of 179-15.
Last fall, Marshall beat Jordan 31-20 in the Section 2AAAA semifinals. It was the Hubmen’s first season in Class 4A after the program the state field in Class 3A in 2018 and in 2012.
Marhshall is 6-1 against the Hubmen since 2015 with Jordan’s lone victory coming in 2018, winning 42-39 at home.
In the Nov. 20 contest, senior Reihle Murray opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Senior Joel Hulet connected on a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter to put Jordan up 10-0.
But Marshall erased that lead in the third quarter, scoring on an 11-yard run and a 34-yard interception return.
The Tigers held the Hubmen’s high-scoring offense to just 167 total yards. Junior quarterback Noah Millhouse completed 9 of 17 passes for 66 yards.
Murray led Jordan on the ground with nine carries for 66 yards. Senior Ian Hennen have five rushes for 33 yards. Junior Ashton Sivilay caught five of Millhouse’s passes for 43 yards.
On defense, Jordan allowed just 171 total yards to the Tigers. Senior Eric Downs led the way with 11 tackles and a sack. Hennen had seven tackles, while Sivilay recovered a fumble.
Jordan’ defense gave up only three offensive touchdowns in five games. For the season, Downs led the defense with 58 tackles, while Hennen had 24.
On offense, Millhouse completed 73 of 113 passes for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns for the season. He also has five rushing scores.
Murray led the team on the ground with 41 carries for 301 yards and six touchdowns. He also had two receiving scores for a team-best eight touchdowns in five games.
Junior David Buesgens was second in rushing yards has 214, while adding four touchdowns. Silvilay led the receivers with 22 catches for 344 yards and two scores.