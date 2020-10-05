The Minnesota pheasant hunting season opener is here.
It's set for Oct 10, staring at 9 a.m., and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ annual roadside pheasant survey showed a 42 percent increase in the state pheasant index this year relative to 2019.
The 2020 roadside survey is 37 percent above the 10-year average.
Hunters should check regulations before they head out into the field. Hunters ages 16-64 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota, and all pheasant hunters must wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink.
Bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, a hunting prospects map and more information are available on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/pheasant/index.html
Meanwhile, the small game hunter mail survey by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimated that slightly fewer small game licenses were sold in 2019 than the previous year, continuing a downward trend in overall license sales for the past 20 years.
Despite fewer ruffed grouse and ring-necked pheasant hunters, hunters harvested more grouse and pheasants in 2019 and successful hunters put more birds in their bags.
The survey also showed a 38 percent increase in duck hunters and a 72 percent increase in Canada goose hunters from 2018 to 2019, leading to a higher harvest estimate compared to 2018. The survey covers estimated harvest and number of hunters for two dozen species, and most showed increases compared to 2018.
The complete small game hunter survey report is on the DNR website.