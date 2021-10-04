The Jordan football team made plenty of big plays in its Oct. 1 game versus Waseca, but not enough for a win.
The Hubmen dropped their third straight game, falling 44-34 at home to the Bluejays to drop to 2-3 on the season. Waseca outscored Jordan 17-7 in the second half.
The last time Jordan lost three straight games was in 2016 when it opened that season 0-3.
The Hubmen will try to get back on track Oct. 7 at home versus Belle Plaine. The team is also eyeing its Oct. 15 contest against Marshall, which will be played at Southwest Minnesota State University.
Marshall is a Section 2AAAA foe, and has been a nemesis for the Hubmen since 2015. In 2019, Jordan lost 31-20 to Marshall in the section semifinals. Last year, Marshall topped the Hubmen 14-10 in the playoffs.
Since 2015, Marshall is 6-1 against Jordan with the Hubmen’s lone victory coming in 2018, 42-39 at home.
Meanwhile, in the loss to Waseca, senior quarterback Noah Millhouse had a big day, throwing five touchdown passes. Three of those went to senior receiver Ashton Sivilay, who finished with five catches for 180 yards.
Millhouse completed 13 of 22 passes for 376 yards.
Millhouse and Sivilay connected on scoring strikes of 65 and 35 yards in the first half, helping the Hubmen to a 27-27 tie at the break. The two hooked up for a 68-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that cut the Bluejays’ lead to 41-34.
Waconia closed Jordan out with a 22-yard field goal late in the game.
Millhouse also threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to junior Nat Kess in the second quarter and connected with senior Alex Mizsak on a 24-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.
So Jordan had three scoring plays of 65 or more yards in the game, while all six of Waseca’s touchdowns came on the ground, including a 55-yarder in the first half.
Jordan’s leading rusher was senior David Buesgens, who carried seven times for 15 yards. Mizsak finished with three catches for 81 yards.
Sophomore Leo Siekmann led the Hubmen’s defense with 13 tackles, while sophomore Elijah Briese had eight and Sivilay recorded six.
Jordan will end the regular season Oct. 20 at home versus Tri-City United. The Section 2AAAA playoffs start Oct. 26.
The Hubmen will need a strong finish to get a home playoff game. They are the only team in the section field through five weeks with a losing record.
Other team records in the field include Hutchinson (4-1), Willmar (4-1), Faribault (3-2), St. Peter (3-2) and Marshall (3-2).