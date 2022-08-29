Jaguars Tennis

Senior Jenna Elsenpeter and junior Evy Menden (front, left to right) and senior Cora Wilf and sophomore Riley Steinhaus (back, left to right) went a combined 8-0 for Jordan in singles and doubles play, helping the team win two of three matches in a quadrangular meet at Glencoe-Silver Lake Aug. 20.

 Twitter photo by @jordantennis717

The Jordan girls tennis team has some returning talent that should help it be a factor in the Wright County East Conference and in Section 2AA.

The Jaguars have 10 returning letter winners from last year’s squad that finished 11-8 overall (2-2 in league play). However, Jordan will have to find a new No. 1 singles player.

