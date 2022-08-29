The Jordan girls tennis team has some returning talent that should help it be a factor in the Wright County East Conference and in Section 2AA.
The Jaguars have 10 returning letter winners from last year’s squad that finished 11-8 overall (2-2 in league play). However, Jordan will have to find a new No. 1 singles player.
Gone is Emily Randolph and her 111-career wins. She was a six-year varsity player and will be tough to replace, but Jaguars coach Jill Bailey feels confident her team can compete with the experience she has back.
“As a team we would like to have an overall .500 or better record,” Bailey said. “In the conference, Delano will likely be the favorite, but we have the ability to be competitive with all Wright County teams.
“In section play, our goal is to advance to the final four of our subsection,” Bailey added.
Section 2AA, which includes Minnetonka, the defending Class AA state champion, is very strong. Eden Prairie is also a strong team, along with Shakopee and Prior Lake.
Chaska, Chanhassen, Hutchinson, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Mankato West, Mankato East/Loyola, Marshall, Mound Westonka, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Waconia and Worthington are also in the field.
Jordan’s returning players include seniors Cora Wulf, Dyllan Wellhausen, Jenna Elsenpeter and Cailin Friary, juniors Martha Reveland, Evy Menden, Jade Thach, Maddie Olinger and Mak Haugen and sophomore Riley Steinhaus.
Ninth-grader Naomi Salzwedel, sophomore Taylor Theis and junior Natalie Tieben will also vie for varsity playing time.
“The team is eager, athletic and competitive,” Bailey said. “There are many players who have the ability to play singles and doubles. When they listen and do what we ask, they have the ability to improve fast.”
Jordan has opened the season winning three of its first five matches, including a 4-3 win over Farmington in the Waseca Triangular Aug. 26. The Jaguars lost 4-3 to the host Bluejays.
Jordan won two of three matches in a quadrangular competition at Glencoe-Silver Lake Aug. 20, beating both the host Panthers and Marshall by a 5-2 score. The loss was 5-2 to Minneapolis Washburn.
The Jaguars also competed in the New Prague Invitational Aug. 27, finishing second out of eight teams with 26 points. Lakeville South won the title (40).
New Prague ended up third (18.5), followed by Apple Valley and Minneapolis Roosevelt (14), Glencoe-Silver Lake (12.5), United South Central (11) and Roseau (10.5).
Jordan ends the regular season on the road Sept. 29 at Prior Lake. The Section 2AA team tournament will start Oct. 3 with the title match Oct. 11 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.