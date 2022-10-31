The Jordan volleyball team took positive steps forward this fall under first-year coach Sarah Attig.
The Jaguars finished with 13-14 overall record, including a 3-2 mark in the Wright County East Conference. Attig came into the season hoping her team would be more competitive in matches and grow as the season went on after last year's 3-23 campaign.
"I honestly couldn't be more proud of the progress I have seen not only on my varsity team, but in all the teams in this program," Attig said. "We have come a long way since last year.
"I would say this year has been a major success; truly a huge stepping stone to where we eventually want to be."
Fifth-seeded Jordan lost in the opening round of the Section 6AAA tournament Oct. 26, falling in three sets at fourth-seeded Delano (25-18, 25-18, 25-19).
Volleyball went to four classes last fall and the Jaguars were moved up to Class 3A. Section 6AAA is one of the strongest in the state with three teams ranked in final regular season poll going into the playoffs — No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret's, No. 7 Holy Angels and No. 9 New Prague.
Jordan will have some talent back next to try to compete with those top Section 6AAA schools, but Attig will still have to replace nine seniors. They are Victoria Woytassek, Morgan Eckman, Augusta Murray, Ava Weber, Raya Bohnsack, Mackenna Barth, Meaghan Winters, Mady Steffen and Olivia Christensen.
Sophomore setter Maria Stensland will be back, along with sophomore hitter Avery Smith. Junior Caroline Kinkeade got a lot of varsity time at the net as one of the Jaguars' top middle blockers, as did ninth-grader Morgan Staloch.
Ninth-grader Addison Runge also got some varsity time as a hitter on the outside.
The last time the Jaguars made the state field was in 2011. Jordan won Class AA state titles in both 2006 and 2008, while also making the state field in 2007.
The last time the program has had a winning record was in 2017, when it went 22-9 and won the Minnesota River Conference.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Top-ranked Marshall is the defending champion.