Jaguar Block

Sophomore Maria Stensland and senior Augusta Murray helped Jordan win 13 matches this fall, including a 3-2 mark in the Wright County East Conference.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan volleyball team took positive steps forward this fall under first-year coach Sarah Attig.

The Jaguars finished with 13-14 overall record, including a 3-2 mark in the Wright County East Conference. Attig came into the season hoping her team would be more competitive in matches and grow as the season went on after last year's 3-23 campaign.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events