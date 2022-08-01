The Jordan Brewers are one step closer to heading back to the Class C state tournament.
The Brewers scored 56 runs in winning three straight River Valley League Region 6C games, including a 25-3 victory over Gaylord July 31 at the Mini Met.
Jordan opened the playoffs July 27 with a 16-0 victory over Henderson and followed with a 10-0 victory over St. Peter in the second round July 29.
The final eight teams in Region 6C's 18-team field meet in Waterville Aug. 6-7 to get the field down to six squad. Three will make the state field.
Jordan is the No. 1 seed and will face Morristown in the first round. The semifinals are Aug. 7 with the title game, consolation semifinals and third-place game set for Aug. 13.
For complete brackets, go to rvlclassc.leagues.mnbaseball.org.
This year’s 48-team Class C state tournament will held in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville with first-round action starting Aug. 19. Last summer, the Brewers lost in the second round at state.
In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. The team also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
Meanwhile, in beating Gaylord, Jordan scored 18 runs in the second inning, highlighted by Joe Lucas' grand slam. He finished with five RBIs.
Nate Beckman also drove in five runs, finishing with a pair of home runs while going 2 for 3. Kyle Hvidsten also homered for the Brewers going 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Daniel Zang went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Brewers, while JT McDermid also doubled and scored two runs. Devyn Ulibarri finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Afton Koch was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Steve Beckman ended up 2 for 2 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Scott Hollingsworth was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Jonathan Draheim and Alex Beckman both finished with two RBIs.
Hollingsworth started for Jordan and went two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Zang struck out four batters in two shutout innings of relief. Steve Beckman worked two innings, allowing three runs (two earned), while Ben Anderson pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout.
In beating St. Peter, Nate Beckman tossed a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. His teammates gave him six runs in the first inning to work with.
Hvidsten and Koch both homered in the victory. Hvidsten finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Koch drove in three runs.
Hollingsworth went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Steve Beckman and Draheim also drove in runs. Lucas finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Against Henderson, Jordan led 12-0 after three innings and never looked back. Jacob Allen tossed five shutout innings with two three strikeouts, while Anderson fanned two in two scoreless relief innings.
Dylan Peterson homered and drove in four runs for the Brewers, while Draheim finished 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Steve Beckman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Nate Beckman also had a pair of hits and an RBI, while Hvidsten and Hollingsworth each drove in runs.
For more about the Brewers, go to www.htosports.com/teams/?u=JORDANBREWERS&s=baseball.