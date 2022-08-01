The Jordan Brewers are one step closer to heading back to the Class C state tournament.

The Brewers scored 56 runs in winning three straight River Valley League Region 6C games, including a 25-3 victory over Gaylord July 31 at the Mini Met.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

