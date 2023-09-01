Can the Jordan boys soccer team reach double-digit wins in the program's ninth season?
There's some talent on last year's squad that finished 8-9 overall (2-5 in the Wright County East Conference). Jordan graduated just five seniors from last year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Can the Jordan boys soccer team reach double-digit wins in the program's ninth season?
There's some talent on last year's squad that finished 8-9 overall (2-5 in the Wright County East Conference). Jordan graduated just five seniors from last year.
The eight wins last season were also a program-best. The Hubmen's previous best win total was a 3-13-1 mark in 2018.
In the first five seasons of the program, Jordan was on its own. In 2020, it began its cooperative with neighboring Belle Plaine.
The Hubmen are off to a 2-1 start this fall, including a 3-2 road win over East Central Prairie Aug. 31. Junior Brayden Davis had a pair of goals, while sophomorre Jordan Hernandez scored once.
Junior Gunnar Pelowski and senior Caden Lehnen each picked up an assist, while junior Ian Major made three saves in goal.
Jordan also picked up a 3-0 home win over United Christian Aug. 29. Major earned the shutout, while senior Logan Rietschel had a goal and an assist.
Junior Tyler Wenisch and senior Malaki Malundo also scored, while ninth grader Jhostin Lopez had an assist.
The Hubmen opened the season with a 2-0 home loss to Holy Family Aug. 24.
Jordan is still seeking its first-ever playoff win. It lost 3-1 last year to Marshall in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.
Rietschel led the Hubmen with 12 goals last fall, while adding four assists. Davis, Lehnen and Malundo all scored three times, while Pelowski and junior Landon Pederson both had two goals and an assist.
Senior Charlie Valle played most of the minutes in goal for Jordan last year, while Major got some time in net and also played defense.
Other seniors back include Ethan Strack, Carson Pass, Parker Lorsensen, Jack Betsinger, Lleyton Flemming, Eli Dold and Tony Lederle.
Soccer went to three classes in 2021. Jordan moved from Class A to AA that same year, and is in a tough section with the likes of Worthington, Marshall, New Ulm, Hutchinson, Mound Westonka, Mankato West and Mankato West.
Jordan will end the regular season Oct. 7 at Farmington in non-league play. Section 2AA action starts Oct. 10 with the quarterfinals.
The semifinals are Oct. 12 with the title game Oct. 17 at New Prague High School.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.