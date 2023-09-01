Malaki Malundo

Senior Malaki Malundo is back for Jordan this fall as the team look to improve on last year's 8-9 overall record.

Can the Jordan boys soccer team reach double-digit wins in the program's ninth season?

There's some talent on last year's squad that finished 8-9 overall (2-5 in the Wright County East Conference). Jordan graduated just five seniors from last year.

