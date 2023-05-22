The Jordan track and field teams nearly earned two titles at the Wright County East Conference Championships May 16 in Hutchinson.
The Hubmen dominated the boys field, winning their second straight title with 162 points, which was 36 better than runner-up Delano. Mound Westonka was third (119), followed by Hutchinson (54), Holy Family (53) and Southwest Christian (40).
The Jordan girls finished second with 133 points, eight behind champion Mound Westonka. Delano was a distant third (114), followed by Hutchinson (67), Southwest Christian (67) and Holy Family (32).
Between the two Jordan squads, they had five individual wins, along taking first in the boys' 4x800 relay.
Senior Kaleb Sharp led the boys team, winning the 800 and the 1,600 with times of 1:55.04 (new school record) and 4:31.21, respectively. The 4x800 team of junior Jackson Wells, seniors Mark Ferber and Nicklaus Weedman and sophomore Abel Krause was also victorious (8:43.09).
Senior Carter Runge won the high jump with a height of 6-0.
On the girls side, senior Kendra Krueger claimed the 800 with a time of 2:19.19, while ninth grader Kendall Dahlen won the pole vault (9-0).
Up next for both Jordan teams is the Section 2AA meet. The prelims are May 31 and the finals are June 2 with boys days at Worthington High School.
At the conference meet, the boys' 4x400 relay team of Ferber, Sharp, sophomore Landon Pedersen and ninth grader Noah Salzwedel took second (3:33.90), while the 4x100 team of sophomore Mason Adamek, junior Jackson Metzger and seniors Nate Kes and Jackson Ceplecha was third (44.70) and the 4x200 team of Salzwedel, Metzger, Ceplecha and junior Seth Noyes ended up fourth (1:36.53).
Weedman took second in the 3,200 (10;37.32), as did junior Elijah Hagen in the discus (153-6), junior Leo Siekmann in the pole vault (12-6) and Kes in the triple jump (40-10 3/4).
Kes was also third in the long jump (19-10 3/4) and the 110 hurdles (16.19).
Snell was third in both the high jump (5-6) and the 300 hurdles (42.45), as was Luke Borowicz in the discus (149-2) and the shot put (48-8) and ninth grader Noah Salzwedel in the triple jump (40-6).
Taking fourth for the Hubmen were ninth grader Wilson Menden in the 3,200 (10:58.79), eight grader Kobe Eastman in the pole vault (11-0) and Adamek in the long jump (19-9 1/2).
Fifth-place finishes went to Noyes in the long jump (18-10 1/2), sophomore Brayden Davis in the high jump (5-6), Hagen in the shot put (44-3 1/2), Snell in the 110 hurdles (16.77), Jackson in the 800 (2:07.42) and Pedersen in the 400 (55.37).
On the girls side, Krueger was also second in the 1,600 with a new school record time of 4:57.66, while eighth grader Bianca Peterson was third (5:41.24).
Krueger also anchored the 4x400 team to a runner-up finish with eighth graders Chloe Stensland, Kiera Walkington and Peterson (4:17.20). The 4x800 team of Peterson, Dahlen, eighth grader Abigail Schiffman and ninth grader Olivia Fynboh took second as well (10:24.28).
The 4x200 team of Stensland, junior Makayla Haugen, ninth grader Morgan Staloch and senior Nadya Gonzalez finished third (1:54.93), while the 4x100 team of Haugen, junior Raegan Goebel, ninth grader Morgan Mengel and senior Mackenna Barth took fourth (53.49).
Haugen was also second in the discus (101-3), while Barth was third (91-11) and junior Natalie Tieben was fourth (87-6). Staloch ended up second in the high jump (5-0), while junior Samara Jones tied for second in the pole vault (8-6).
Eighth grader Molly Church was third in the triple jump (34-4 3/4) and fifth in the long jump (15-9 1/4). Fynboh was third in the shot put (34-1 1/2) and ninth grader Ava Hoffman was fourth (32-8 1/2).
Gonzales was third in the 100 hurdles (17.44), while ninth grader Lucy Mehrkens took fourth (17.55)
Also taking fourth for the girls were eighth grader Haydin Debol in the 300 hurdles (51.51 and junior Claire Helgerson in the 3,200 (12:47.19). Taking fifth were Staloch in the triple jump (32-3 3/4) and Walkington in the pole vault (8-6).