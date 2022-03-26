The Jordan softball team put on a power display last spring with a program-record 23 home runs in 25 games.
Seniors Claire Johnson and Myah Briese combined to hit 12 of those homers and both were selected All-Wright County Conference East. Johnson led the team with seven, while Briese finished with five.
It was the Jaguars' first season in the WCC and they finished with a 7-6 record.
Jordan finished 11-14 overall last spring, going 3-2 in its first season in Section 1AAA to end up third.
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and Jordan was moved into Section 2AAA. The eight-team field also includes Hutchinson, Mankato West, Mankato East, Marshall, New Ulm, St. Peter, Waconia and Worthington.
Softball went to four classes in 2020, but no teams got to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jaguars won the Minnesota River Conference title in 2019 and went 2-2 in the Section 2AA tourney that year.
Jordan coach Bryan Martin has high hopes for his team this spring, which has multiple letterwinners back.
"We hope to compete for the conference championship," he said. "We hope to be competitive in a very tough Section 2AAA."
Briese and senior Grace Dahmen are the Jaguars' captains. Briese will be back behind the plate as the team's No. 1 catcher.
Johnson and junior Abi Johnson will handle Jordan's pitching duties. Sophomore Jade Thach is back in the infield, along with Dahmen.
Others seniors back include Mya Oyler, Molly Nightingale, Shaylee Radermacher and Alyssa Larson, while junior Brooke Vohnoutka, sophomores Ava Walkington and Maddie Olinger, ninth-grader Tessa Cook and eighth-graders London Kraml and Carley Johnson are also expected to contribute to the varsity.
"We will be a veteran team that will have a deep lineup and hopefully have a good offensive attack," Martin said.
Last spring, there were 15 ninth-graders, seven eighth-graders and 15 more seventh-graders in Jordan's program, so the future looks bright.
The Jaguars will open this season April 7 at Mankato West. The Scarlets won 22 games last year, winning the Section 2AAA crown and taking third at state.
Mankato West was also the Class 3A state champion in 2016, the state runner-up in 2008 and 2019 and Class AA champ in 1990.
Mankato East also has a rich history with Class AA state titles in 1986, 188, 1989 and 1991 and 16 overall trips to state.
St. Peter was the state-runner-up in Class 2A in 2018. Jordan's first home game is April 8 against St. Peter.
Section 2AAA play starts May 24. This year's Class 3A state tournament is set for June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.
It's been a while since Jordan played in the state tourney. The last time the program qualified was in Class A in 1981.
The Jaguars were the Class A state champs in 1980 and finished runner-up in 1979.