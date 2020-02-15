The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) will travel to the Minneapolis-St. Paul market during the upcoming 2020 season.
Viking Lakes, home of the Minnesota Vikings and the recently-constructed TCO Stadium in Eagan, MN will host the PLL on July 11 and 12. This will be the league’s first time visiting the state of Minnesota.
“As we look to broaden the PLL’s reach, we’re excited to bring the league to a new market in Minnesota this summer,” says PLL Co-Founder and CEO Mike Rabil. “We will offer a rabid fan base the chance to watch the best in professional lacrosse during this inaugural Minnesota weekend. The weekend in Minnesota will also occur during a pivotal time during the league season as teams begin to truly fight for postseason births. We are grateful to the entire team at Viking Lakes for giving us the opportunity to host games at such an amazing facility and we can’t wait to showcase the sport to its adoring fans.”
“Premier Lacrosse League is a great fit for Viking Lakes as we continue to develop a live, work, play destination in Eagan,” said MV Eagan Ventures Owner/President, Mark Wilf. “We’re proud to welcome such a reputable, high-profile organization, to our robust Summer 2020 event schedule, and we look forward to help the PLL grow the sport of lacrosse in the community and across the nation.”
Viking Lakes is officially the sixth location announced for the 2020 season. The league’s stop in Minnesota will be preceded by game weekends at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA), Fifth Third Bank Stadium (Atlanta, GA), LaValle Stadium (Stony Brook, NY), Homewood Field (Baltimore, MD), and Ford Center at the Star (Dallas, TX). The 2020 season is scheduled to begin on May 29 and will be distributed via an exclusive media rights deal with NBC Sports. Games will be shown throughout the summer on a combination of NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold, the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform.
ABOUT PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) brings the sport of lacrosse to a national stage for the first time through a tour-based model, complete with the best players the sport has to offer. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group comprised of The Raine Group, Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings and Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The upcoming 2020 season is scheduled to begin on May 29 with the season culminating with a Championship Game on September 20. The PLL season is distributed through an exclusive media-rights agreement with NBC Sports Group. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague) and YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL).