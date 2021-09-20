The Jordan cross country teams have been trying to maintain a tight pack.
Both teams have shown improvement three meets into the season with the girls squad taking sixth at the Hutchinson Invitational at Lake Marion Sept. 16.
The Jaguars had one runner in the top eight, finishing with 152 team points. Marshall won the title (62), followed by Mankato East (76) and Mankato West (81).
On the boys side, the Hubmen had one runner in the top seven, taking eighth in the team standings with 172 points. Buffalo won (38), followed by Mankato East (53) and Dassel-Cokato (88).
"We are making some good progress," Jordan coach Ben Nylander said. "I felt that we had a solid first meet at Mankato East on Aug. 31, followed by a very strong meet Sept. 9. We struggled a bit more at Hutchinson off of a strong week of training.
"Overall though, I think that team is making good progress," he added.
Junior Kendra Krueger led the Jaguar girls at the Hutchinson invite, taking eighth with a time of 21:04.64 on the 5,000-meter course.
Junior Basia Babcock ended up 29th (23:05.46), followed by eighth-grader Sarah Young in 31st (23:09.0), eighth-grader Olivia Fynboh in 35th (23:49.60) and senior Mckenzie Williams in 49th (25:26.59).
Junior Kaleb Sharb was the top finisher for the boys team, taking seventh overall (18:09.01), while senior Isaac Young was 18th (18:44.69).
Other finishes for the Hubmen included ninth-grader Caden Berry in 55th (21:31.21), eighth-grader Logan Bohlsen in 57th (21:32.42) and sophomore Jake Warden in 58th (21:33.65).
On Sept. 9, both Jordan teams ran in the Gerry Smith Invitational at Montgomery Golf Course. The girls were sixth in the team standings out of 26 schools with 180 points.
Mound Westonka won (135), followed by Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (142) and Visitation (154).
The Jordan boys were 13th (342) with Mound Westonka winning (97). New Prague was second (98) and Waconia was third (128).
Young led the Hubmen at Montgomery taking eighth overall with a time of 17:25.02. Junior Nicklaus Weedman ended up 50th (18:44.10), followed by Bohlsen in 82nd (19:25.75), Berry in 83rd (19:31.58), senior Elijah Krause in 143rd (21:05.59) and Warden in 144th (21:05.59).
Krueger again led the girls team. She was seventh overall (19:39.30). Babcock ended up 26th (21:06.90), followed by Young in 32nd (21:13.50), Fynboh in 45th (21:58.04) and Williams in 77th (23:27.25).
"On the girls side, they are running very consistent races," Nylander said. "Krueger has really been impressive as she has been in top form coming back from an injury that kept her out all of last season. Basia, Sarah, Olivia and Mackenzie are all running at the same level or better than they were at this time last year."
"The boys team has been relying on several new faces so far this year," Nylander added. "Isaac has been our most consistent veteran with three solid races. Kaleb returned from injury to be the team's top runner (in Hutchinson)."
Jordan is gearing up for the Wright County Conference East Championships, which are Oct. 18 at Jordan High School.
The Section 2AA meet will be Oct. 27 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.