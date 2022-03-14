Through one half, the Jordan boys basketball team was in position to win its first-ever Class 3A playoff game.
The fourth-seeded Hubmen were deadlocked 29-29 at the break with fifth-seeded Marshall in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals March 8, but the second half was a different story.
The Tigers scored 54 points en route to an 83-54 road win.
Jordan finished the season with a 17-9 overall mark, including 6-4 in its second season in the Wright County Conference East.
The Hubmen were moved to Class 3A last April after the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections for all sports. Jordan had been a Class 2A program since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
The Hubmen will graduate five seniors — Ashton Sivilay, Isaac Young, Aiden Langheim, Owen Montreuil and Chase Domeier — and three of them were the team's top-three scorers.
Sivilay led Jordan at 23.0 points per game. Young and Montreuil also averaged in double figures at 14.6 and 14.3 points, respectively. Langheim averaged 4.1 points per game.
So the Hubmen will need others to step up on the offensive end next year if the team wants to be competitive in the conference and in Section 2AAA.
In the loss to Marshall, Sivilay led all scorers with 23 points. Montreuil and junior Afton Koch each finished with nine points, while Young scored eight.
Langheim added three points, while junior Preston Hochschild scored two.
Jordan headed into the playoffs going 6-1 in its last seven games, including two conference wins. The Hubmen won 85-81 at home versus Hutchinson March 1 and earned a 60-56 victory at Mound Westonka March 4.
Montreuil led the way against Hutchinson with 25 points, while Sivilay scored 18. Koch and Young were also in double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
In beating Mound Westonka, Montreuil led the way again with 21 points, followed by Sivilay with 15 and Young with 11.
Jordan finished one game back of Mound Westonka in the conference standings.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 22-26 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Jordan has made two state appearances in its history with the first one back in 2010 and the last one in 2018. The Hubmen made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.