Gavin Lloyd

Senior Gavin Lloyd worked 2 2/3 innings in Jordan's 1-0 playoff loss to Worthington June 3 in Section 2AAA play.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan baseball team made a quick exit in the Section 2AAA playoffs, dropping a pair of close games.

The seventh-seeded Hubmen lost 5-2 at second-seeded Marshall in the quarterfinals June 1, and then was eliminated with a 1-0 loss in 10 innings to sixth-seeded Albert Lea at Mueller Park in New Ulm June 3.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

