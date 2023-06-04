The Jordan baseball team made a quick exit in the Section 2AAA playoffs, dropping a pair of close games.
The seventh-seeded Hubmen lost 5-2 at second-seeded Marshall in the quarterfinals June 1, and then was eliminated with a 1-0 loss in 10 innings to sixth-seeded Albert Lea at Mueller Park in New Ulm June 3.
Jordan finished its first season under coach Brandon Arnold with a 6-16 overall record, including 3-7 in the Wright County East Conference. Arnold will have to replace six seniors — Afton Koch, Luke Dryhaug and Gavin Lloyd, Landon Church, Jarrett Fry and Ben Barnett.
Arnold's goal was simple going into the season.
"Our motto is 1%," he said. "We strive to be 1% better after every opportunity that we get."
So there's hope the Hubmen have built a foundation this spring to build on for the coming years. Arnold took over a team that was 10-9 overall in 2022 (5-5 in conference play).
Ninth grader Griffin Dahmen is part of that future. He tossed seven shutout innings in the loss to Albert Lea, allowing four hits while striking out six. Lloyd took the loss, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run with two strikeouts.
Albert Lea opened the bottom of the 10th with a single and a walk. Lloyd got the next two outs, before the winning run was second on an error.
Jordan had just five hits with Dahmen getting the only extra-base hit, a one-out double in the second inning. Juniors Conner Larson, Zak Daak and Nick Krautkremer and sophomore Shawn Klehr each had one hit for the Hubmen.
In the loss to Marshall, Jordan trailed 2-1 after three innings and 5-1 after five complete. Larson tossed a complete game in defeat, allowing five hits and five runs (one earned) while striking out six.
Koch finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, while Daak also had two doubles, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Dryhaug doubled and scored a run, while Klehr and Dahmen each had a hit.
This spring was Jordan's fourth in Class 3A and second in Section 2AAA. However, there was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Hubmen have a 4-6 playoff record in Class 3A.
Jordan has made the state tournament four times in program history with the last time coming in 2018. Its other three appearances came in 1978, 1985 and 2007.
Baseball was two classes from 1976 to 1999 and three classes from 2000 to 2016 before a fourth classes was added in 2017.