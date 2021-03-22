Matt Randolph is the lone Scott West wrestler left in the Class AA state individual tournament.
The ninth-grader, who is ranked No. 1 in the state at 106 pounds, went 3-0 in the state preliminaries March 20 at Redwood Valley High School, including a 6-2 decision over second-ranked Carter Brandt of Redwood Valley in the first-place match.
Randolph takes a 28-1 record into the state quarterfinals, which are March 26 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Panthers had eight wresters — Randolph, senior Luke Fogarty, juniors Zach Tracy, Ashton Holbrook and Tory Pumper, sophomore Landon Church, ninth-grader Carson Schoenbauer and seventh-grader Isaac Williams — advance to the state prelims from the Section 2AA meet, which was held March 17 at Mankato East.
The state prelims featured four wrestlers from Section 1AA and 2AA in each of the 14 weight classes.
Randolph went 2-0 in the Section 2AA competition, winning both of his matches by fall. He won his first match in the state prelims by technical fall and earned a 7-1 victory in the semifinals.
Tracy, ranked No. 5 at 120, also went 2-0 in the opening round with wins by fall and technical fall. At the state prelims, he lost his semifinal match, before winning twice in the consolation round.
Tracy earned a true-second match for a chance to move on to the state quarterfinals, but he lost 6-3 to fourth-ranked Mason Gehloff of Waseca. Tracy finished the season with a 28-3 record.
Pumper, Church and Schoenbauer each went 2-0 in Section 2AA as well at 126, 132 and heavyweight, respectively.
In the state prelims, Pumper went 2-2 losing the third-place match. Church and Schoenbauer each finished 1-2.
Fogarty, ranked No. 7, went 4-3 overall in the postseason at 160 pounds. He went 2-1 in the Section 2AA round and won his first two matches in the state prelims, before losing the first-place match 2-0 to sixth-ranked Clete Scherer of Delano.
Fogarty had to win a true-second match against fourth-ranked Blake Jagodzinske of Fairmont-Martin County West to get to the state quarterfinals, but lost 14-4.
Fogarty finished the season with a 21-6 record. Pumper had a 24-6 mark and Church finished 23-6.
Holbrook also had a 4-3 playoff record at 145 pounds. He lost by a 6-1 decision in the third-place match in the state prelims.
Williams went 2-1 in the first round at 113, but lost both of his matches in the state prelims.
Other wrestlers who competed for the Panthers in Section 2AA included ninth-grader Leo Siekmann at 152 (1-2 record), eighth-grader Tristan Holbrook at 170 (1-2), eighth-grader Dylan Thomas at 182 (1-2), junior Hunter Lilleskov at 195 (1-2) and senior Jack Wiese at 220 (1-2) and sophomore Hunter Hoen at 138 (0-2).