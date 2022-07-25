Matt Randolph

Matt Randolph of Jordan went five of seven matches at 132 pounds for Team Minnesota in the Junior Greco Roman division in the USA Wrestling Junior and Cadet National Championships in the Fargo Dome in Fargo North Dakota July 21-22.

 Photo by Mark Beshey/The Guillotine

Matt Randolph held his own against some of the top high school wrestlers in the country.

The Jordan High School junior was representing Team Minnesota in the USA Wrestling Junior and Cadet National Championships in the Fargo Dome in Fargo North Dakota July 21-22.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

