Matt Randolph held his own against some of the top high school wrestlers in the country.
The Jordan High School junior was representing Team Minnesota in the USA Wrestling Junior and Cadet National Championships in the Fargo Dome in Fargo North Dakota July 21-22.
Randolph won five of his seven matches at 132 pounds in the Junior Greco Roman division to help Minnesota finish seventh in the team standings out of 35 states. Pennsylvania won the championship.
Randolph won his first match 6-3 over Trebor Moreno of Texas and then rolled to an 8-0 victory over Cole Smith of Iowa in the second round. In the round of 32, Randolph lost 8-0 to Kannon Webster of Illinois.
In the wrestlebacks, Randolph earned three straight wins — 8-3 over Dru Azcona of Illinois, 15-6 over Cory Camden of Texas and 12-4 over Paul Kelly of California — before his tournament came to an end with 4-2 loss to Kyle Rice of Idaho.
In total, there were 1,140 wrestlers competing in the Junior Greco Roman division with 102 of them in Randolph's weight class.
On the high school mat for Jordan, Randolph has an impressive 72-5 record over the last two seasons, but he's still chasing that elusive Class 2A state individual title. He's been close the last two seasons.
Last winter, Randolph was the state runner-up at 120 pounds, losing 2-1 to Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka in the title match. As a ninth-grader, Nelson and Randolph met in the state title match at 106 pounds with Nelson winning 6-1.
Randolph finished last season with a 42-3 record. He beat Nelson 4-2 in the Section 2AA title match and also earned a 4-2 decision over him in the Orono Invitational during the regular season.
So the two have developed quite a rivalry over the last two seasons, and that could likely continue this winter providing they remain in the same weight class.
Nelson was also part of Team Minnesota in Fargo, wrestling in the Junior Freestyle competition, which was held July 17-19. Nelson finished with a 3-2 record at 120 pounds.