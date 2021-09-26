To reach 100 careers wins, a high school tennis player needs two things, talent and opportunity.
Emily Randolph has had both in her remarkable six years on the varsity for the Jordan Jaguars. The senior picked up her 100th career win Sept. 23 in the team's 5-2 road win over Holy Family.
Randolph rolled in straight sets at No. 1 singles, winning 6-0, 6-2 as the Jaguars won three of four singles matches to earn the Wright County East Conference victory.
"I'm so proud of Emily," Jordan coach Jill Bailey said. "Earning 100 wins is not an easy task. She has worked so hard during the tennis season and the offseason to develop her tennis game.
"She is such a coachable player with strong court sense who strives to do her best as an individual player, but wants to see her teammates do well also," Bailey added.
Randolph has been dependable varsity player for the Jaguars since the seventh grade. She quickly ascended to the No. 1 singles spot for the team.
Jordan owns an 11-8 overall record (2-2 in the WCC) this fall with one week of tennis left before the Section 2AA team tourney. That starts Oct. 4 and 5 with first-round matches in north and south sub-section play.
The Jaguars are in the south sub-section. The north is the tougher one with No. 1-ranked Minnetonka favorite to win its 12 section title in the last 14 seasons.
The top two teams from each sub-section make the final four. The section semifinals and title mach are scheduled for Oct. 12 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The section individual tournament starts Oct. 15 and will be held in St. Peter. Can Randolph make a run and qualify for state in her final season for the Jaguars.
That will be difficult, but not impossible. However, Minnetonka has three players ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A — No. 2 Sarah Shabazz, No. 4 Annika Elvestrom and No. 7 Kelsey Phillips.
Could Randolph team up with the Jaguars' No. 2 singles player, sophomore Maddie Olinger, and vie for a state spot in doubles? That's also a possibility.
Whatever Bailey decides to do, she knows Randolph will be giving it her all.
"Emily has been determined ever since she started playing varsity tennis as a seventh-grader," Bailey said. "She loves the game and loves to succeed. One hundred wins for the girl that has always given 100 percent effort."
Meanwhile, in the win over Holy Family, sophomore Mak Haugen won in three sets at No. 3 singles for Jordan (4-6, 6-1, 6-4), while ninth-grader Riley Steinhaus won in straight sets at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, Jordan won two of three matches. Juniors Cailin Friary and Dyllan Wellhausen won at the No. 1 spot (7-6, 6-3) and junior Cora Wulf and sophomore Jade Thach rolled at No. 2 (6-2, 6-3).
The Jaguars also earned a 5-2 conference win at Hutchinson Sept. 21. Jordan swept all four singles matches.
Randolph won at the top spot (6-0, 6-1), followed by Olinger at No. 2 (6-4, 6-4), Haugen at No. 3 (7-6, 6-1) and Steinhaus at No. 4 (6-1, 7-5).
Thach and Wolf picked up a win at No. 2 doubles for the Jaguars (6-2, 6-3).