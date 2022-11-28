Matt Randolph

Scott West junior Matt Randolph was the state runner-up in Class 2A at 120 pounds last year. He opens this season ranked No. 1 in the state at 132.

 Photo by Mary Christen/The Guillotine

Matt Randolph has been close to the top of the medal at state the last two seasons for the Scott West wrestling team.

Is this the year the junior finally gets there?

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

