Matt Randolph has been close to the top of the medal at state the last two seasons for the Scott West wrestling team.
Is this the year the junior finally gets there?
The Guillotine's preseason Class 2AA individual rankings have Randolph ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds. Team-wise, Scott West is ranked No. 5 behind No. 1 Simley, No. 2 Becker, No. 3 New Prague and No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville.
Last winter, Randolph lost 2-1 to Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka in the 120-pound state title match. In 2021, Nelson also beat Randolph in the 106-pound state final, winning 6-1.
Nelson is ranked No. 1 at 126 pounds in the preseason rankings.
Randolph has a 72-5 record over the last two years for the Panthers. He's one of two Scott Wrestlers back who competed at state last year. Junior Caleb Tracy qualified at 113 pounds, losing his only state match.
Tracy finished last season with a 32-10 record. He opens this season ranked No. 10 at 113.
Junior Leo Siekmann is also ranked for the Panthers, opening at No. 6 at 170 pounds. He lost a true-second match at 152 pounds at sections last year to just miss a state berth.
Other wrestlers back for Scott West who competed at sections last year include ninth graders Isaac Williams and Mason Breeggemann, sophomores Tristan Holbrook and Dylan Thomas, junior Carson Schoenbauer and senior Luke Meriweather.
As a team, Scott West finished last season with a 20-5 record in duals. The Panthers fell 42-20 to Watertown-Mayer in the Section 2AA semifinals.
New Prague is the defending section champion, and Watertown Mayer is the third team ranked from the section in the preseason poll at No. 12.
Scott West lost in the section title match in both 2019 and 2021 and in the semifinals in 2020. Before that, the Panthers had made the Class 2A state field 15 times in the previous 19 seasons.
The program has never won a state team title, but Scott West is a four-time runner-up (2005, 2011, 2012 and 2014).
Section 2AA is the only section in the state with three teams ranked to open the season. Between the eight teams, there are 24 individuals ranked in the 14 weight classes.
New Prague and Watertown-Mayer are tied for the most in the section with five ranked. However, New Prague has four wrestlers ranked No. 1.
Mound Westonka has four individuals ranked, followed by Scott West and Tri City-Untied each with three, Mankato East with two and Mankato West, Delano and St. Peter each with one.
Scott West's first home match is Dec. 8 at home versus Tri-City United. The annual Christmas Tournament in Rochester, which features many of the state's top wrestlers from all three classes, is set for Dec. 16-17.
The Panthers will get Watertown-Mayer on the road Jan. 12 in a dual, and will be on road Jan. 26 to take on New Prague.
The Section 2AA team tournament will start Feb. 16 with the opening round, while the semifinals and title match are Feb. 18 in New Prague.
The individual section tournament will be Feb. 24-25 in St. Peter. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weights make the state field.
This year's Class 2A state tournament is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.