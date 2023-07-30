Matt Randolph

Jordan senior Matt Randolph finished sixth at 152 pounds at the USA Wrestling Junior Greco-Roman National

Championships July 20-21 in Fargo.

 Courtesy photo/Mark Beshey, The Guillotine

Matt Randolph had a busy five days at the USA Wresting Junior National Champions in Fargo July 17-21.

The Jordan High School senior won 11 of 16 matches combined in Greco-Roman and freestyle. He went 8-3 in Greco-Roman to finish in sixth place at 152 pounds.

Tags

Events