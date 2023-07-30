Matt Randolph had a busy five days at the USA Wresting Junior National Champions in Fargo July 17-21.
The Jordan High School senior won 11 of 16 matches combined in Greco-Roman and freestyle. He went 8-3 in Greco-Roman to finish in sixth place at 152 pounds.
In freestyle, Randolph finished with a 3-2 mark at 145 pounds.
This winter will be Randolph’s final season on the high school mat for Scott West, and he’ll be looking for his first-ever individual state title. He finished runner-up in the Class 2A competition last season at 138 pounds, falling 4-3 to Tyson Charmoli of St. Francis in the title match.
As a ninth grader, Randolph lost to Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka in the 106-pound championship. He also lost to Nelson in the 120-pound final as a sophomore.
Randolph finished last season with a 45-4 mark. Over the last three seasons, he has a combined record of 117-9.
In Fargo, Randolph had 11 matches in two days in Greco-Roman. He opened with a 10-0 victory over Mathew Gauthier of New Jersey and followed with a 7-6 win over Hunter Sturgill of Tennessee.
Randolph fell 9-8 to Kellen Smith of Iowa, before winning six straight matches to get into the medal round. He started with victories over Zachary Wallace of Georgie (8-0), Thomas Stofka of Virginia (10-2), Elijah Paulson of Anoka, Minnesota (8-2) and Paul Bulko of Florida (10-0).
Randolph then got some revenge over Smith with a 10-5 win to get to the medal round, before taking down Casper Stewart of New York (10-0).
In his final two matches, Randolph lost 8-0 to Owen Hicks of New York and 5-1 to TJ Schierl of Wisconsin in the match for fifth place.
In freestyle, Randolph started with two wins — 7-5 over Bas Diaz of Iowa and 10-0 over Nicholas Egbalic of Nevada — before falling 11-0 to Christopher Coates in Indiana.
Randolph won 10-0 over Mikey Williams of New Jersey, before falling 10-0 to Gabriel Bouyssou of Rhode Island.