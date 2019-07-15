Registration for Fall 2019 activities in Jordan is now open to families.
If your son or daughter wants to participate in any fall activities for Jordan Schools, they must register through the www.717activities.com website.
On that site you will be able to complete the Minnesota State High School league forms, find additional activity documents and pay school activity / athletic fees. Take a moment to review your payment options indicated on this page.
A computer will be available at Jordan High School if you do not have the resources to complete the registration process.
Before registration can be completed:
- All participants must have a valid sports physical, which is valid for three calendar years from the date of the physical.
- Please schedule a sports physical with a medical doctor ASAP if needed.
- Drop off completed paperwork to Jordan HS main office
- Physicals must be turned into the Jordan HS main office before registration can take place.
- If you participated in an activity last year, but not certain if your child's physical is valid, you may call the Jordan High School main office to verify date.
If you qualify for free/reduced lunch, believe you have met your family max for the year, or want to register as a team manager, please register for the "Special Considerations" item in the catalog. We will then contact you regarding your payment, if any.
For more information, related to your student or registration, please contact the Activities/Athletics Office at (952) 492-4480.