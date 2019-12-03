Come for some fun to get the old team back together to compete with your high school classmates in the 4th Annual Jordan Holiday Alumni Classic Basketball Tournament.
The 4th Annual Jordan Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Jordan Middle School.
The tournament is open to both men and women who graduated from Jordan High School. All JHS graduates are invited to play whether you played basketball in high school or not.
Teams will be grouped by graduation year (class consolidation may occur based on registration numbers). Come and cheer on the players even if you didn't graduate from JHS.
You can either register to compete in the competitive Alumni Tournament against players of all ages or play with the old-timers in the Alumni Classic exhibition game. The Alumni Classic exhibition game will be for those that don't want to compete with the younger players, but would still like to lace up the old sneakers and run (or walk) up and down the floor in a slower paced, fun game with fellow alumni.
To register or for more information, go to https://www.jordanmnsports.com/jordanhoops.