Registration for the 5th Annual Jordan 3-on-3 basketball league for boys and girls in grades 3-12 is open.
Early bird registration ends at midnight, Thursday, Aug. 29 and costs $210 per team. (Shirts will arrive week 1). Regular registration ends midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 11 and costs $225 per team. (Shirts will arrive week 2).
The dates for the league are Sunday, September 22, 29, October 6 and 13 with approximate times between 2 to 9 p.m.
The league is open for boys and girls with graduation years from 2020 to 2029.
More information can be found at www.jordanmnsports.com