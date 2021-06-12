The move up to Class 2A proved to be tough for the Jordan boys and girls track teams.
The two squads combined to get one state berth in the Section 2AA meet. The boys qualified their 4x800 relay team June 11 in Waconia.
In 2019, the Hubmen won the Class A state team title. Both Jordan programs were scheduled to move up to Class 2A last spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown all sports across the state.
Next spring, track moves to three classes, but Jordan will stay in Section 2AA.
Juniors Isaac Young, Aiden Langheim and Owen Montreuil and sophomore Mark Ferber made up Jordan's 4x800 team that finished second with a time of 8:20.30.
The top-two finishers in each event make the state field. The Class AA competition is June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Jordan ended up ninth in the team standings out of 16 schools with 37 points. Chanhassen won the title (74).
The Hubmen's 4x400 team of Monetreil, Langheim, Ferber and senior Sam Cromie finished sixth (3:37.57). The 4x100 team of sophomores Jackson Ceplecha and Maxwell Tieben and juniors Austin Smith and Bryson Metzger was ninth (46.21), while the 4x200 team of Ceplecha, juniors Will Major and Jovany Arredondo and senior Colby Karline ended up 10th (1:37.33).
Senior Jojo Kloeppel was fifth in the discus (129-10 1/2) and sixth in the shot put (47-6 1/2) for Jordan.
Metzger was fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.17), while senior Aziel Asano was fifth in the 300 hurdles (42.40). Asano was also fifth in the pole vault (11-10), while Karline was sixth (11-10).
Cromie was sixth in the 400 (52.83), while Young took ninth (53.46).
Other finishes for the Hubmen included Montreuil in the triple jump (10th, 39-10 1/2), sophomore Nate Kes in the triple jump (15th, 39-0), Asano in the 110 hurdles (15th, 17.56), Cromie in the long jump (16th, 19-0) and sophomore Kaleb Sharp in the 1,600 (16th, 4:52.29).
Sharp's time was just off his own school record of 4:49.72 in which he ran at the Wright County East Conference Championships May 25. That old record of 5:05 was set in 1993 by Dean Braatz.
Jaguar girls
Meanwhile, the Jordan girls ended up 18th at sections, which was June 9 in Waconia. Shakopee won the title (92).
Seventh-grader Sarah Young and senior Alexia Hagen had the Jaguars' best finish. Young was sixth in the 800 (2:31.82), as was Hagen in the triple jump (33-5 1/4).
Senior Aanika Doheny was seventh in the pole vault (8-9).
Sophomore Nadya Gonzalez was 10th in the 100 hurdles (17.43) for the girls, while ninth-grader Makayla Haugen was 15th in the discus (89-5).
Sophomore Basia Babcock was 14th in the 1,600 (5:50.11) and 15th in the 3,200 (12:46.67).
The best relay finish for the girls was 11th by the 4x200 team of Gonzalez, seniors Elizabeth Groothausen and Abby Goebel and junior Elise Bulau (1:56.66).