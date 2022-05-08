The Jordan track teams are setting higher standards in their relays.
The Hubmen's 4x800 team of seniors Isaac Young, Owen Montreuil and Aiden Langheim and junior Kaleb Sharp set a new school at the Hamline Elite Meet April 29 at Hamline University in St. Paul. The foursome had a winning time of 7:59.65.
The annual meet features the top individuals and relays from all three classes competing against each other. No team scores are kept.
Jordan's 4x800 was the only relay to break eight minutes, and their time is already below the state qualifying standard for Class AA (8:02.67).
Sharp, Young, Montreuil also competed in the 4x400 with senior Will Major. The foursome ended up eighth (3:35.97).
Sharp was the lone individual at the Elite Meet for Jordan, taking fourth in the 400 (1:58.14). Sharp is the school record holder in that event, running a 1:56.10 in a meet in Cannon Falls earlier in the year.
"Our 4x800 relay team has had a phenomenal year so far," Jordan coach Ben Nylander said. "This is only the second time in school history that Jordan has had an Elite Meet champion. The meet is the most prestigious meet in Minnesota."
Meanwhile, at the Mankato East Relays May 5, the Jordan girls' 4x400 relay team broke the school record. The foursome of seniors Jillian Hiveley and Madison Pelowski, eighth-grader Sarah Young and junior Kendra Krueger finished second with a time of 4:15.88.
The Jaguars were fifth our of eight schools in the team standings with 131 points. Mankato East won (218).
The Hubmen were also at the relays and ended up third with 170 points. The host Cougars won (212).
The boys picked up three wins. Montreuil, juniors Jackson Ceplecha and Max Tieben, sophomore Logan Rietschel teamed up to claim the medium distance medley with a time of 3:45.78. Montreuil, Major, Young and Sharp was tops in the 4x400 (3:29.42).
Sophomore Leo Siekmann, seniors Joseph Hernandez and Elijah Krause and ninth-grader Cooper Lorenz won the pole vault relay with a combined mark of 41-6.
Both Jordan teams finishes second in their own invitational April 29. The Jaguars finished with 151 points, which was well behind champion New Prague (229). Tri-City United was third in the seven-team field (97).
On the boys side, New Prague won (222), followed by the Hubmen (146.5) and Tri-City United (71.5).
Hiveley won two events, claiming the 100 hurdles (15.92) and the 300 hurdles (48.20). Krueger was tops in the 1,600 (5:20.08).
The Jaguars' 4x800 relay team of Young, Krueger, eighth-grader Olivia Fynboh and sophomore Claire Helgerson (10:27.61) was also a winner, as was the 4x400 team of Young, Fynboh, Krueger and Pelowski (4:22.60).
Pelowski was runner-up in the 400 for Jordan (1:07.35), as was sophomore Natalie Tieben in the discus (91-06) and Hiveley in the long jump (15-5 1/2).
Other individual finishes included junior Nadya Gonzalez in the 300 hurdles (5th, 55.10) and the 100 hurdles (5th, 17.80), senior Mackenzie Williams in the 3,200 (5th, 14:31.84), Fynboh in the in the shot put (4th, 30-1 1/2), senior Hope Klegstad in the discus (3rd, 83-03), senior Megan VanGarven in the pole vault (3rd, 8-0), sophomore Samara Jones in the pole vault (5th, 7-0), eighth-grader Lucy Mehrkens in the triple jump (3rd, 30-1 3/4) and Young in the triple jump (4th, 30-7 3/4).
The Jordan boys picked up two individual wins. Senior Bryson Metzger won the 110 hurdles (16.75), while Siekman claimed the pole vault (11-0).
The Hubmen went one-two-three in the pole vault with Hernandez in second (11-0) and Krause in third (10-6).
Sophomore Jackson Metzger was third in the 110 hurdles (18.25), while ninth-grader Mason Adamek was fifth (19.18). Senior Peyton Nawrocki was second in the shot put (44-4 1/2), as was junior Luke Borowicz in the discus (114-01).
Senior Nate Kes was second in the triple jump (37-8 3/4) and third in the high jump (5-6). Senior Austin Smith was third in the long jump (19-4 1/2).
Other finishes for the boys included junior Nicklaus Weedman in the 3,200 (4th, 11:06.03), seth Seth Young in the 3,200 (5th, 11:18.56), Bryson Metzger in the high jump (5th, 5-6), ninth-grader Brayden Davis in the high jump (5th, 5-6) and Adamek in the triple jump (4th, 36-1 1/2).
"Our teams are doing well," Nylander said. "We have been pleased with the success that we've had. Our goal is to be a well rounded team at true team and we are on our way to accomplishing that goal. We continue to be led by a strong middle distance group."