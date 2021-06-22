The Jordan boys track team had four underclassmen representing it at the Class AA state meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Juniors Isaac Young, Aiden Langheim and Owen Montreuil and sophomore Mark Ferber competed in the 4x800-meter relay and they ended up 16th with a time of 8:30.99.
The four were the first members for both Jordan track teams competing in a Class AA competition. They qualified out of Section 2AA back on June 11 taking second with a time of 8:20.30.
The top-two finishers in each event make the state field from all eight sections.
Jordan didn’t score any team points at state. Rosemount won both the boys and girls state crowns with 55 and 86 points, respectively.
In 2019, both Jordan track teams were in Class A. The boys team won the state team title that season.
Both programs were scheduled to move up to Class 2A last spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sports across the state.
Next spring, track moves to three classes, but Jordan will stay in Section 2AA, so its time in the top class lasted just one season.
Section 2AA will feature 12 teams next season, including Mankato East, Mankato West, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Worthington, Marshall, Hutchinson, Belle Plaine, Glencoe-Silver Lake and Fairmont.
St. Peter was the highest finishing boys team at this year’s state meet, taking 18th in the Class AA team standings. Mankato West and New Prague were the highest finishing teams on the girls side tying for 38th.
There was a learning curve for the Hubmen this spring. Not only did the team move up a class, but it also moved out of the Minnesota River Conference and into the more competitive Wright County East Conference.
Jordan graduated a lot of top talent from the 2019 state championship squad.
Hubmen coach Ben Nylander said the first thing his team had to do this spring was gain a mindset that it could compete against stronger competition. Nylander also had to find the best ways to maximize each athlete’s potential and that wasn’t easy losing an entire season.
The sophomores and ninth-graders who were part of the 2019 state championship squad were now seniors and juniors, team leaders and were competing at a higher level in a new conference.
“I think that the hardest part as coaches (during the season was) trying to get athletes put into the best events because we are still learning their strengths,” Nylander said.