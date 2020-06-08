The Ridges at Sand Creek will be conducting a junior golf camp on Wednesday and Friday mornings at 8 a.m. beginning June 17.
The camp is designed to introduce kids to the game of golf and develop their skills in a fun and encouraging environment.
Junior golfers will be required to bring their own equipment. Each student will be part of a class of nine students and one teacher. These students will stay in the same group all summer and will not be able to switch or mingle with other groups.
Social distancing will remain a focus for all students and teachers. Other restriction may be added, please contact Jayson with any questions.
Cost is $130 which includes instruction, selected Sunday evening golf, prizes, and snacks. Fee can be paid on the first day.
To register go to www.ridgesatsandcreek.com or click here.
For more information contact head golf professional Jayson Schultz at (952) 492-2644 ext. 4 or at jschultz@ridgesatsandcreek.com