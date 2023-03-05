Matt Randolph

Scott West junior Matt Randolph wins 7-0 over Kale Geiser of Thief River Falls in the Class 2A state quarterfinals March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

 Photo by Mark Beshey/The Guillotine

For the third straight season, Matt Randolph was forced to settle for silver at state.

The junior on the Scott West wrestling team finished runner-up at 138 pounds in the Class 2A individual competition March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Randolph lost a tough 4-3 decision to Tyson Charmoli of St. Francis in the title match.

