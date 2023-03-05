For the third straight season, Matt Randolph was forced to settle for silver at state.
The junior on the Scott West wrestling team finished runner-up at 138 pounds in the Class 2A individual competition March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Randolph lost a tough 4-3 decision to Tyson Charmoli of St. Francis in the title match.
Charmoli and Randolph were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively at 138 pounds going into state.
Randolph lost the Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka in the 106-pound championship as a ninth grader and again lost to Nelson last year in the 120-pound final. Nelson won his third straight title March 4, winning at 126 pounds.
Randolph was one of five Scott West wrestlers at state, along with senior Landon Church, juniors Leo Siekmann and Caleb Tracy and ninth grader Isaac Williams. Church finished fourth at 145 pounds, while Siekmann took sixth at 170.
Randolph cruised in the first two state matches March 3, winning by technical fall (15-0) over Lewis Yang of Minneapolis Patrick Henry and then 7-0 over Kale Geiser of Thief River Falls in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals the next day, Randolph earned a 7-4 win over Cooper Rowe of Mound Westonka. Randolph beat 2-1 Rowe in the Section 2AA title match back on Feb. 25 to qualify for state.
Against Charmoli, Randolph had tough second period, giving up a two-point reversal and then a two-point takedown after his one-point escape to trail 4-1 heading into the third period.
In the final two minutes, Randolph got another escape point with 25 seconds left in the match to trail 4-2 and then was awarded one more point for Charmoli stalling with 15 seconds to go, but he couldn't get a takedown in the closing moments for the comeback win.
Randolph finished the season with a 45-4 record. Over the last three seasons, he has a combined record of 117-9.
Next year, Randolph will get one more season to try to earn that elusive individual state title.
Meanwhile, Church ended his Scott West career with a 30-5 record this season. He went 3-2 at state, losing the third-place match 9-6 to Nolan Reiter of Big Lake.
Church lost 5-2 in the first round to Joseph Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville, before winning 6-1 over Aden Welcome of Fairmont-Martin County West and by fall over Jack Schoenborn of Milaca-Faith Christian in the first two consolation rounds.
Church won by fall over Blaze Nelson of Alexandria Area in the consolation semifinals to get to the third-place match.
Siekmann finished the season with a 39-13 mark, going 2-3 at state. He lost 2-1 in the opening round to Parker Adkins of Princeton, before winning twice in the wrestlebacks.
Siekmann won 8-2 Hayden Schaefer of Mahtomedi and 4-2 over Damon Ferguson of Thief River Falls in the first two consolation rounds, but followed with two defeats.
Siekmann lost 9-0 to Cade Jackson of Detroit Lakes in the consolation semifinals and then again to fell Adkins, this time by a 5-1 margin, in the fifth-place match.
Tracy and Williams both lost their only state matches and did not qualify for a spot in the wrestlebacks since the wrestlers they both lost to also lost in the quarterfinals.
Tracy lost by sudden victory in overtime (2-0) to Jackson Refsnider of Totino Grace in the first round, finishing the season with a 36-13 record.
Williams fell 9-0 to Daniel Gunlogson of Dawson-Boyd in round one to end the season with a 33-16 mark.