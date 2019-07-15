St. Benedict's chances to finish in the top half of the D-R-S league standings were ended in Prior Lake on Wednesday as the bats were quiet during a 3-0 loss.
Alex Donkers and Matthias Duevel pitched great giving up just one earned run on five hits.
The Saints were feeble offensively, however, mustering just three hits against Mudcats starter Topher Rose. Nick Heitkamp, Jeremy Heitkamp, and Carter Johnson each singled as the team struck out ten times.
The Saints responded the right way over the weekend as the bats came alive in decisive victories against Union Hill and Webster.
Jon Huss knocked home a two-run single in the first inning in Union Hill to stake his team to an early lead. Carter Johnson homered during a five-run fourth inning that blew the game open.
St. Benedict had 11 hits en route to a 9-2 win. Tanner Oakes and Nick Heitkamp had three hits each. Jon Huss had three RBIs. Jeremy Heitkamp, Tanner Oakes, and Cole Minnick combined on the five-hitter. Oakes struck out five.
A couple big early innings led to another victory Sunday in Webster.
The teams combined for 19 runs on 29 hits in the 13-6 St. Benedict win.
Andrew Huss went 4-5 with three RBIs. Huss is now 16 for his last 30 after a slow start. Nick Heitkamp had three hits and three RBIs during a hot July for him. Zach Bakko and Mitchell Martin homered for the Saints. Cody Pirkl pitched four innings the last three of which were effective. Matthias Duevel worked four innings of relief in picking up the win. He struck out four and walked nobody.
The weekend wins most likely will leave St. Benedict as the 7-seed when the DRS League playoffs begin on Tuesday, July 23. The Saints will face either Lonsdale, Shakopee, Union Hill, or Webster in a best 2-of-3 Series.
St. Benedict caps their regular season with two games this weekend. On Friday night the team travels to Shakopee for a 7:30 pm game. The Saints regular season finale is at home on Sunday versus Webster at 2:00 pm.
"Not a bad regular season. The home Union Hill and Montgomery games are probably the two we want back. But our number one pitcher only threw eight innings and we moved up a spot from last year. I think we are dangerous heading into the playoffs," said manager Wade Olsen.
New Market won the regular season league title.