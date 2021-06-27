The Region 3C playoffs are not far off the St. Benedict Saints.
Will the team make the Class C state field like it did in 2019 or will it struggle like it did last year when it lost both of its playoff games?
Through 16 games this season, the Saints own a 6-10 record in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play. That would make the team the No. 8 seed in the 12-team playoffs.
St. Benedict still has a chance to improve its seed with six more games left in the regular season, including July 7 at the Shakopee Coyotes at 7:30 p.m.
The Saints earned 4-0 league win at Lonsdale June 27. Jeremy Heitkamp tossed eight shutout innings for the victory, allowing four hits and striking out six. Matthias Duval pitched a scoreless ninth.
The Saints scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning. Martin Mitchell finished 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles to lead the offense, while Nolan Eischens had a pair of RBIs.
Matthew Morenson had an RBI and scored a run, while Zach Bakko and Trey Kocher each drove in a run.
St. Benedict went into the game off of a 10-7 loss at New Market June 25 and a 5-2 setback at New Prague June 23, while earning an 8-6 victory at Union Hill June 17.
The first round of the playoffs start Aug. 2 with the bottom six seeds paired up in a best-of-three series. The three winners move on to the double-elimination round with the top five seeds, which starts Aug. 8. The title game is Aug. 15 at the site of the higher seed.
The top four teams from Region 3C make the state field. The state tournament will be held in Chaska, Waconia and Hamburg starting Aug. 19.
For more on the Region 3C playoff format, go to drs.leagues.mnbaseball.org.